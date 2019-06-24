Aug Live Cattle 103.450 101.975 102.425 S 0.200
Oct Live Cattle 104.725 103.425 104.025 S -0.125
Aug Feeder Cattle 134.500 132.000 132.600 S -1.900
Oct Feeder Cattle 133.675 130.950 131.775 S -1.900
Aug Lean Hogs 78.150 73.950 74.225 S -3.675
Oct Lean Hogs 72.700 68.800 69.050 S -3.675
Jul Wheat 540^0 522^2 538^0 S 12^0
Sep Wheat 544^6 526^6 542^4 S 11^6
Jul KC Wheat 466^6 450^4 465^4 S 13^0
Sep KC Wheat 478^6 462^0 477^4 S 13^0
Jul MPS Wheat 545^0 535^0 543^4 S 7^4
Sep MPS Wheat 554^4 542^4 553^2 S 9^2
Jul Corn 447^6 440^2 446^6 S 4^4
Sep Corn 453^4 446^0 451^6 S 4^2
Jul Soybeans 911^2 899^4 909^0 S 6^2
Aug Soybeans 917^0 905^4 914^6 S 6^2
Jul BFP Milk 17.20 17.01 17.08 S 0.00
Aug BFP Milk 17.50 17.32 17.44 S 0.08
Sep BFP Milk 17.68 17.54 17.64 S 0.09
Oct BFP Milk 17.69 17.57 17.64 S 0.02
Nov BFP Milk 17.60 17.49 17.49 S 0.01
Jul Sugar 12.42 12.11 12.27 S 0.05
Oct Sugar 12.69 12.38 12.47 S -0.01
Jun B-Pound 1.2814 1.2756 1.2789 S 0.0000
Jun J-Yen 0.93820 0.93560 0.93755 S 0.00050
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76030 0.75940 0.76000 S 0.00140
Jun Euro-Currency 1.14795 1.14465 1.14760 S 0.00265
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0375 1.0298 1.0365 S 0.0047
Jun US Dollar 95.715 95.465 95.487 S -0.198
Aug Comex Gold 1423.9 1403.6 1418.2 S 21.7
Oct Comex Gold 1429.3 1409.8 1424.1 S 22.1
Sep Comex Silver 15.540 15.370 15.461 S 0.140
Dec Comex Silver 15.630 15.480 15.560 S 0.132
Sep Treasury Bond 154^19 154^0 154^21 S 0^23
Sep Coffee 103.80 99.60 103.00 S 2.35
Dec Coffee 107.30 103.20 106.50 S 2.25
Jul Cotton 62.79 61.75 62.30 S 1.11
Mar Cotton 66.27 65.57 65.69 S 0.13
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8566 1.7989 1.8172 S -0.0012
Aug Heating Oil 1.9409 1.8966 1.9162 S -0.0072
Jul Natural Gas 2.316 2.195 2.303 S 0.123
Aug Crude Oil 58.26 56.82 57.93 S 0.31
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.