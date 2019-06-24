Aug Live Cattle 103.450 101.975 102.425 S 0.200

Oct Live Cattle 104.725 103.425 104.025 S -0.125

Aug Feeder Cattle 134.500 132.000 132.600 S -1.900

Oct Feeder Cattle 133.675 130.950 131.775 S -1.900

Aug Lean Hogs 78.150 73.950 74.225 S -3.675

Oct Lean Hogs 72.700 68.800 69.050 S -3.675

Jul Wheat 540^0 522^2 538^0 S 12^0

Sep Wheat 544^6 526^6 542^4 S 11^6

Jul KC Wheat 466^6 450^4 465^4 S 13^0

Sep KC Wheat 478^6 462^0 477^4 S 13^0

Jul MPS Wheat 545^0 535^0 543^4 S 7^4

Sep MPS Wheat 554^4 542^4 553^2 S 9^2

Jul Corn 447^6 440^2 446^6 S 4^4

Sep Corn 453^4 446^0 451^6 S 4^2

Jul Soybeans 911^2 899^4 909^0 S 6^2

Aug Soybeans 917^0 905^4 914^6 S 6^2

Jul BFP Milk 17.20 17.01 17.08 S 0.00

Aug BFP Milk 17.50 17.32 17.44 S 0.08

Sep BFP Milk 17.68 17.54 17.64 S 0.09

Oct BFP Milk 17.69 17.57 17.64 S 0.02

Nov BFP Milk 17.60 17.49 17.49 S 0.01

Jul Sugar 12.42 12.11 12.27 S 0.05

Oct Sugar 12.69 12.38 12.47 S -0.01

Jun B-Pound 1.2814 1.2756 1.2789 S 0.0000

Jun J-Yen 0.93820 0.93560 0.93755 S 0.00050

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76030 0.75940 0.76000 S 0.00140

Jun Euro-Currency 1.14795 1.14465 1.14760 S 0.00265

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0375 1.0298 1.0365 S 0.0047

Jun US Dollar 95.715 95.465 95.487 S -0.198

Aug Comex Gold 1423.9 1403.6 1418.2 S 21.7

Oct Comex Gold 1429.3 1409.8 1424.1 S 22.1

Sep Comex Silver 15.540 15.370 15.461 S 0.140

Dec Comex Silver 15.630 15.480 15.560 S 0.132

Sep Treasury Bond 154^19 154^0 154^21 S 0^23

Sep Coffee 103.80 99.60 103.00 S 2.35

Dec Coffee 107.30 103.20 106.50 S 2.25

Jul Cotton 62.79 61.75 62.30 S 1.11

Mar Cotton 66.27 65.57 65.69 S 0.13

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8566 1.7989 1.8172 S -0.0012

Aug Heating Oil 1.9409 1.8966 1.9162 S -0.0072

Jul Natural Gas 2.316 2.195 2.303 S 0.123

Aug Crude Oil 58.26 56.82 57.93 S 0.31

