Aug;Live Cattle;109.900;108.925;109.250 S;-0.525

Oct;Live Cattle;114.225;113.350;113.725 S;-0.375

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.600;141.900;142.225 S;-0.750

Oct;Feeder Cattle;142.400;140.800;141.050 S;-0.600

Aug;Lean Hogs;75.475;73.975;75.300 S;1.400

Oct;Lean Hogs;73.525;72.025;73.350 S;1.550

Jul;Wheat;510^0;501^0;507^4 S;-0^2

Sep;Wheat;522^0;513^2;519^2 S;-0^6

Jul;KC Wheat;451^6;442^2;446^2 S;-2^6

Sep;KC Wheat;471^2;462^4;466^2 S;-3^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;534^2;529^6;530^2 S;-2^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;547^4;543^2;543^4 S;-2^4

Jul;Corn;440^6;429^0;435^2 S;-5^6

Sep;Corn;447^2;435^4;441^2 S;-5^6

Jul;Soybeans;900^0;885^0;887^6 S;-14^0

Aug;Soybeans;905^6;890^6;893^6 S;-14^0

Jul;BFP Milk;17.51;17.31;17.50 S;0.07

Aug;BFP Milk;17.75;17.40;17.72 S;0.10

Sep;BFP Milk;17.75;17.48;17.73 S;0.14

Oct;BFP Milk;17.55;17.37;17.52 S;0.10

Nov;BFP Milk;17.11;16.93;17.04 S;0.06

Jul;Sugar;12.07;11.90;11.99 S;-0.07

Oct;Sugar;12.07;11.90;11.99 S;-0.07

Jun;B-Pound;1.2557;1.2432;1.2443 S;-0.0114

Jun;J-Yen;0.93170;0.92685;0.92725 S;-0.00385

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76860;0.76600;0.76685 S;-0.00145

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13185;1.12575;1.12620 S;-0.00540

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0223;1.0164;1.0172 S;-0.0040

Jun;US Dollar;97.080;96.540;97.041 S;0.496

Aug;Comex Gold;1426.1;1408.8;1417.6 S;-2.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1432.4;1415.0;1423.6 S;-2.5

Sep;Comex Silver;15.735;15.340;15.678 S;0.313

Dec;Comex Silver;15.850;15.460;15.795 S;0.313

Sep;Coffee;110.25;105.45;105.55 S;-4.70

Dec;Coffee;114.00;109.20;109.35 S;-4.65

Aug;Crude Oil;60.17;57.19;57.74 S;-1.94

