Aug;Live Cattle;109.900;108.925;109.250 S;-0.525
Oct;Live Cattle;114.225;113.350;113.725 S;-0.375
Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.600;141.900;142.225 S;-0.750
Oct;Feeder Cattle;142.400;140.800;141.050 S;-0.600
Aug;Lean Hogs;75.475;73.975;75.300 S;1.400
Oct;Lean Hogs;73.525;72.025;73.350 S;1.550
Jul;Wheat;510^0;501^0;507^4 S;-0^2
Sep;Wheat;522^0;513^2;519^2 S;-0^6
Jul;KC Wheat;451^6;442^2;446^2 S;-2^6
Sep;KC Wheat;471^2;462^4;466^2 S;-3^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;534^2;529^6;530^2 S;-2^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;547^4;543^2;543^4 S;-2^4
Jul;Corn;440^6;429^0;435^2 S;-5^6
Sep;Corn;447^2;435^4;441^2 S;-5^6
Jul;Soybeans;900^0;885^0;887^6 S;-14^0
Aug;Soybeans;905^6;890^6;893^6 S;-14^0
Jul;BFP Milk;17.51;17.31;17.50 S;0.07
Aug;BFP Milk;17.75;17.40;17.72 S;0.10
Sep;BFP Milk;17.75;17.48;17.73 S;0.14
Oct;BFP Milk;17.55;17.37;17.52 S;0.10
Nov;BFP Milk;17.11;16.93;17.04 S;0.06
Jul;Sugar;12.07;11.90;11.99 S;-0.07
Oct;Sugar;12.07;11.90;11.99 S;-0.07
Jun;B-Pound;1.2557;1.2432;1.2443 S;-0.0114
Jun;J-Yen;0.93170;0.92685;0.92725 S;-0.00385
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76860;0.76600;0.76685 S;-0.00145
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13185;1.12575;1.12620 S;-0.00540
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0223;1.0164;1.0172 S;-0.0040
Jun;US Dollar;97.080;96.540;97.041 S;0.496
Aug;Comex Gold;1426.1;1408.8;1417.6 S;-2.3
Oct;Comex Gold;1432.4;1415.0;1423.6 S;-2.5
Sep;Comex Silver;15.735;15.340;15.678 S;0.313
Dec;Comex Silver;15.850;15.460;15.795 S;0.313
Sep;Coffee;110.25;105.45;105.55 S;-4.70
Dec;Coffee;114.00;109.20;109.35 S;-4.65
Aug;Crude Oil;60.17;57.19;57.74 S;-1.94
