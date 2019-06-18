Aug;Live Cattle;106.475;105.350;105.550 S;-0.075

Oct;Live Cattle;107.575;106.775;107.050 S;0.350

Aug;Feeder Cattle;138.900;137.075;137.700 S;0.550

Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.500;136.650;137.250 S;0.325

Aug;Lean Hogs;83.675;81.450;81.700 S;-0.550

Oct;Lean Hogs;78.675;76.350;76.600 S;-0.175

Jul;Wheat;541^0;525^2;531^4 S;-8^0

Sep;Wheat;544^2;528^0;535^4 S;-7^2

Jul;KC Wheat;476^0;460^2;465^2 S;-10^2

Sep;KC Wheat;488^0;471^6;477^0 S;-10^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;561^0;547^4;552^2 S;-8^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;567^4;553^6;558^6 S;-8^0

Jul;Corn;458^0;442^6;449^6 S;-5^0

Sep;Corn;464^6;449^4;455^4 S;-6^0

Jul;Soybeans;921^4;902^6;913^4 S;0^6

Aug;Soybeans;928^0;909^2;920^2 S;1^0

Jul;BFP Milk;16.93;16.70;16.87 S;0.06

Aug;BFP Milk;17.24;17.05;17.17 S;0.02

Sep;BFP Milk;17.45;17.29;17.39 S;-0.05

Oct;BFP Milk;17.52;17.37;17.46 S;-0.03

Nov;BFP Milk;17.37;17.24;17.36 S;0.00

Jul;Sugar;12.66;12.51;12.61 S;-0.05

Oct;Sugar;12.85;12.67;12.83 S;-0.01

Jun;B-Pound;1.2616;1.2556;1.2611 S;0.0020

Jun;J-Yen;0.93170;0.92630;0.92840 S;0.00100

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74900;0.74575;0.74865 S;0.00185

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13240;1.12615;1.12750 S;-0.00240

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0116;1.0069;1.0081 S;-0.0014

Jun;US Dollar;97.265;96.885;97.153 S;0.101

Aug;Comex Gold;1358.5;1342.1;1350.7 S;7.8

Oct;Comex Gold;1364.0;1348.3;1356.6 S;7.8

Sep;Comex Silver;15.155;14.875;15.067 S;0.165

Dec;Comex Silver;15.255;14.990;15.170 S;0.162

Sep;Coffee;98.30;96.35;96.60 S;-1.65

Dec;Coffee;101.90;100.05;100.25 S;-1.65

Aug;Crude Oil;54.53;51.72;54.11 S;1.94

