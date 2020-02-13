Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;118.950;116.975;118.525 S;0.675
Nov;Feeder Cattle;136.775;134.200;136.325 S;1.275
Jan;Feeder Cattle;139.525;136.675;138.950 S;1.775
Dec;Lean Hogs;56.125;55.650;56.000 S;0.325
Feb;Lean Hogs;64.725;62.925;64.075 S;0.300
Dec;Wheat;550^4;540^6;544^2 S;-3^2
Mar;Wheat;550^4;541^4;544^6 S;-3^6
Dec;KC Wheat;470^6;462^6;466^0 S;-5^0
Mar;KC Wheat;477^2;469^2;472^6 S;-4^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;530^2;526^4;526^6 S;-4^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;540^2;536^0;536^2 S;-4^2
Dec;Corn;382^6;379^0;379^4 S;-3^4
Mar;Corn;386^6;383^6;384^6 S;-2^4
Jan;Soybeans;899^6;888^4;896^2 S;3^6
Mar;Soybeans;908^4;899^0;906^0 S;2^4
Nov;BFP Milk;17.02;16.94;17.01 S;-0.02
Dec;BFP Milk;17.30;17.11;17.12 S;-0.17
Jan;BFP Milk;17.36;17.12;17.14 S;-0.24
Feb;BFP Milk;17.40;17.10;17.14 S;-0.27
Mar;BFP Milk;17.56;17.37;17.38 S;-0.21
Mar;Sugar;15.84;15.12;15.16 S;-0.62
May;Sugar;15.24;14.73;14.78 S;-0.28
Dec;B-Pound;1.3080;1.2954;1.3064 S;0.0090
Dec;J-Yen;0.91365;0.90970;0.91210 S;0.00215
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75505;0.75370;0.75410 S;0.00000
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.09080;1.08525;1.08625 S;-0.00275
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0266;1.0229;1.0232 S;-0.0012
Dec;US Dollar;98.990;98.745;98.958 S;0.043
Dec;Comex Gold;1574.1;1570.2;1575.1 S;5.1
Feb;Comex Gold;1581.7;1568.5;1578.8 S;7.0
Dec;Comex Silver;17.715;17.440;17.619 S;0.118
Mar;Comex Silver;17.795;17.535;17.701 S;0.122
Dec;Coffee;104.65;99.95;104.45 S;3.80
Mar;Coffee;106.85;102.10;106.70 S;3.95
Mar;Crude Oil;51.96;50.60;51.42 S;0.46
