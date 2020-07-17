Commodities
Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;106.900;106.125;106.875 S;0.275

Nov;Feeder Cattle;142.975;141.200;142.700 S;0.100

Jan;Feeder Cattle;143.550;141.600;143.325 S;0.575

Dec;Lean Hogs;53.625;52.325;52.800 S;-0.850

Feb;Lean Hogs;51.975;50.825;51.075 S;-0.750

Dec;Wheat;540^0;530^6;534^6 S;-0^4

Mar;Wheat;545^4;536^4;540^4 S;-0^2

Dec;KC Wheat;454^2;445^0;448^6 S;0^0

Mar;KC Wheat;465^6;456^2;460^0 S;-0^2

Dec;MPS Wheat;517^6;511^0;512^6 S;-2^4

Mar;MPS Wheat;531^4;525^2;527^0 S;-2^2

Dec;Corn;334^6;330^2;333^0 S;2^6

Mar;Corn;341^2;337^4;339^6 S;2^2

Jan;Soybeans;898^6;892^6;898^0 S;4^4

Mar;Soybeans;893^2;888^0;892^2 S;4^0

Nov;BFP Milk;24.28;24.21;24.26 S;0.05

Dec;BFP Milk;22.87;22.34;22.49 S;-0.21

Jan;BFP Milk;20.16;19.81;19.98 S;-0.07

Feb;BFP Milk;18.48;18.21;18.34 S;0.03

Mar;BFP Milk;17.42;17.30;17.36 S;-0.01

Mar;Sugar;11.87;11.68;11.73 S;-0.06

May;Sugar;12.56;12.38;12.43 S;-0.05

Dec;B-Pound;1.2577;1.2516;1.2573 S;0.0028

Dec;J-Yen;0.93570;0.93200;0.93560 S;0.00375

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.14585;1.13915;1.14520 S;0.00630

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0677;1.0589;1.0674 S;0.0077

Dec;Swiss Franc;96.295;95.845;95.889 S;-0.459

Dec;US Dollar;1813.9;1795.2;1810.0 S;12.1

Dec;Comex Gold;1824.3;1807.1;1820.9 S;11.6

Feb;Comex Gold;19.710;19.350;19.685 S;0.213

Dec;Comex Silver;19.790;19.355;19.764 S;0.182

Dec;Coffee;95.45;95.40;101.05 S;3.95

Mar;Coffee;102.50;98.40;102.30 S;3.95

Jun;Crude Oil;40.90;40.02;40.59 S;-0.15

