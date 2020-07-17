Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;106.900;106.125;106.875 S;0.275
Nov;Feeder Cattle;142.975;141.200;142.700 S;0.100
Jan;Feeder Cattle;143.550;141.600;143.325 S;0.575
Dec;Lean Hogs;53.625;52.325;52.800 S;-0.850
Feb;Lean Hogs;51.975;50.825;51.075 S;-0.750
Dec;Wheat;540^0;530^6;534^6 S;-0^4
Mar;Wheat;545^4;536^4;540^4 S;-0^2
Dec;KC Wheat;454^2;445^0;448^6 S;0^0
Mar;KC Wheat;465^6;456^2;460^0 S;-0^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;517^6;511^0;512^6 S;-2^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;531^4;525^2;527^0 S;-2^2
Dec;Corn;334^6;330^2;333^0 S;2^6
Mar;Corn;341^2;337^4;339^6 S;2^2
Jan;Soybeans;898^6;892^6;898^0 S;4^4
Mar;Soybeans;893^2;888^0;892^2 S;4^0
Nov;BFP Milk;24.28;24.21;24.26 S;0.05
Dec;BFP Milk;22.87;22.34;22.49 S;-0.21
Jan;BFP Milk;20.16;19.81;19.98 S;-0.07
Feb;BFP Milk;18.48;18.21;18.34 S;0.03
Mar;BFP Milk;17.42;17.30;17.36 S;-0.01
Mar;Sugar;11.87;11.68;11.73 S;-0.06
May;Sugar;12.56;12.38;12.43 S;-0.05
Dec;B-Pound;1.2577;1.2516;1.2573 S;0.0028
Dec;J-Yen;0.93570;0.93200;0.93560 S;0.00375
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.14585;1.13915;1.14520 S;0.00630
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0677;1.0589;1.0674 S;0.0077
Dec;Swiss Franc;96.295;95.845;95.889 S;-0.459
Dec;US Dollar;1813.9;1795.2;1810.0 S;12.1
Dec;Comex Gold;1824.3;1807.1;1820.9 S;11.6
Feb;Comex Gold;19.710;19.350;19.685 S;0.213
Dec;Comex Silver;19.790;19.355;19.764 S;0.182
Dec;Coffee;95.45;95.40;101.05 S;3.95
Mar;Coffee;102.50;98.40;102.30 S;3.95
Jun;Crude Oil;40.90;40.02;40.59 S;-0.15
