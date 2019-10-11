Aug Live Cattle 112.300 111.100 112.150 S 0.725
Oct Live Cattle 118.225 117.050 118.050 S 0.775
Aug Feeder Cattle 144.725 143.500 144.100 S -0.200
Oct Feeder Cattle 141.000 139.725 140.475 S 0.050
Aug Lean Hogs 70.800 68.675 69.600 S 1.125
Oct Lean Hogs 77.750 76.075 77.050 S 1.175
Jul Wheat 512^6 491^2 508^0 S 15^0
Sep Wheat 518^4 498^0 514^0 S 14^2
Jul KC Wheat 423^2 402^4 419^4 S 16^2
Sep KC Wheat 435^2 416^2 432^0 S 15^4
Jul MPS Wheat 550^6 532^4 548^0 S 12^6
Sep MPS Wheat 564^2 547^2 562^0 S 13^0
Jul Corn 398^6 380^4 397^6 S 17^4
Sep Corn 408^4 392^0 407^6 S 16^2
Jul Soybeans 939^2 923^4 936^0 S 12^4
Aug Soybeans 953^4 937^2 950^4 S 13^0
Jul BFP Milk 18.68 18.57 18.64 S 0.03
Aug BFP Milk 18.77 18.53 18.71 S 0.14
Sep BFP Milk 17.92 17.74 17.88 S 0.11
Oct BFP Milk 17.11 16.94 17.10 S 0.09
Nov BFP Milk 16.74 16.62 16.74 S 0.04
Jul Sugar 12.48 12.22 12.41 S 0.00
Oct Sugar 12.57 12.35 12.51 S 0.00
Jun B-Pound 1.2735 1.2435 1.2472 P 0.0214
Jun J-Yen 0.93090 0.92400 0.93035 P -0.00515
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75950 0.75375 0.75280 P 0.00590
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11115 1.10490 1.10555 P 0.00340
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0092 1.0059 1.0083 P -0.0008
Jun US Dollar 98.450 97.885 98.406 P -0.401
Aug Comex Gold 1508.0 1478.0 1488.7 S -12.0
Oct Comex Gold 1514.6 1484.9 1495.5 S -11.9
Sep Comex Silver 17.920 17.520 17.681 S -0.049
Dec Comex Silver 17.925 17.620 17.754 S -0.077
Sep Coffee 98.05 95.95 97.35 S 0.20
Dec Coffee 100.35 98.35 99.70 S 0.15
Aug Crude Oil 54.89 53.67 54.78 S 1.31
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
