Aug;Live Cattle;108.550;107.500;107.950 S;-0.325

Oct;Live Cattle;108.500;107.550;107.800 S;-0.500

Aug;Feeder Cattle;144.475;143.125;143.875 S;-0.300

Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.350;141.900;142.600 S;-0.400

Aug;Lean Hogs;92.250;90.300;91.050 S;-0.325

Oct;Lean Hogs;93.225;91.525;92.175 S;-0.300

Jul;Wheat;481^0;468^4;472^6 S;-6^0

Sep;Wheat;488^0;476^0;480^6 S;-5^2

Jul;KC Wheat;440^4;428^2;432^2 S;-3^6

Sep;KC Wheat;450^0;438^4;443^0 S;-3^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;547^0;536^6;543^6 S;0^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;556^2;545^6;552^0 S;0^0

Jul;Corn;396^4;386^2;394^4 S;0^2

Sep;Corn;405^2;395^4;403^6 S;1^0

Jul;Soybeans;835^0;819^0;828^4 S;6^4

Aug;Soybeans;841^6;825^6;835^4 S;6^6

Jul;BFP Milk;16.42;16.30;16.34 S;-0.09

Aug;BFP Milk;16.62;16.52;16.54 S;-0.06

Sep;BFP Milk;16.90;16.82;16.82 S;-0.08

Oct;BFP Milk;17.11;17.01;17.02 S;-0.09

Nov;BFP Milk;17.03;16.92;16.93 S;-0.13

Jul;Sugar;11.95;11.58;11.62 S;-0.19

Oct;Sugar;12.33;12.03;12.04 S;-0.13

Jun;B-Pound;1.2736;1.2640;1.2685 S;-0.0044

Jun;J-Yen;0.90890;0.90575;0.90850 S;0.00235

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75060;0.74640;0.74665 S;-0.00140

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12050;1.11725;1.11840 S;-0.00045

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9958;0.9906;0.9938 S;0.0019

Jun;US Dollar;97.970;97.730;97.881 S;0.034

Aug;Comex Gold;1282.4;1277.6;1279.5 S;0.2

Oct;Comex Gold;1287.9;1283.8;1285.4 S;0.4

Sep;Comex Silver;14.480;14.370;14.449 S;0.020

Dec;Comex Silver;14.555;14.455;14.527 S;0.023

Sep;Coffee;96.15;93.90;94.15 S;-1.00

Dec;Coffee;99.60;97.45;97.65 S;-1.00

Aug;Crude Oil;63.00;61.03;61.42 S;-1.89

