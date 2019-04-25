Aug;Live Cattle;118.150;115.350;115.375 S;-2.975

Oct;Live Cattle;115.725;112.825;112.925 S;-2.900

Aug;Feeder Cattle;157.725;153.875;154.325 S;-3.550

Oct;Feeder Cattle;156.450;152.725;153.250 S;-3.475

Aug;Lean Hogs;91.250;89.775;89.775 S;-3.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;96.125;94.650;94.650 S;-3.000

Jul;Wheat;437^4;428^2;434^6 S;2^4

Sep;Wheat;443^4;434^4;441^4 S;3^0

Jul;KC Wheat;406^6;400^4;404^2 S;-0^2

Sep;KC Wheat;413^6;407^4;411^4 S;0^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;509^0;502^2;505^0 S;1^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;516^6;511^0;513^6 S;2^0

Jul;Corn;351^0;342^2;347^4 S;0^6

Sep;Corn;360^4;351^4;357^2 S;1^2

Jul;Soybeans;862^6;853^4;859^2 S;4^0

Aug;Soybeans;876^2;867^0;872^6 S;4^0

Jul;BFP Milk;16.32;15.88;16.29 S;0.44

Aug;BFP Milk;16.39;16.07;16.37 S;0.29

Sep;BFP Milk;16.52;16.31;16.48 S;0.17

Oct;BFP Milk;16.73;16.54;16.71 S;0.16

Nov;BFP Milk;16.93;16.77;16.91 S;0.09

Jul;Sugar;12.70;12.35;12.36 S;-0.32

Oct;Sugar;12.94;12.66;12.69 S;-0.21

Jun;B-Pound;1.2950;1.2899;1.2926 S;-0.0015

Jun;J-Yen;0.90130;0.89395;0.89905 S;0.00495

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74360;0.74250;0.74395 S;-0.00010

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12105;1.11660;1.11765 S;-0.00130

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9857;0.9825;0.9841 S;0.0009

Jun;US Dollar;98.055;97.715;97.919 S;0.055

Aug;Comex Gold;1284.8;1275.2;1279.7 S;-0.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1290.5;1281.7;1285.7 S;-0.1

Sep;Comex Silver;15.060;14.895;14.960 S;-0.016

Dec;Comex Silver;15.130;14.985;15.047 S;-0.029

Sep;Coffee;94.00;91.30;93.35 S;1.00

Dec;Coffee;96.40;93.85;95.75 S;0.95

Aug;Crude Oil;66.30;64.98;65.28 S;-0.75

