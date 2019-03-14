Aug Live Cattle 120.600 119.425 120.350S 1.025

Oct Live Cattle 116.650 115.700 116.450 S 0.825

Aug Feeder Cattle 141.625 140.625 141.100 S -0.450

Oct Feeder Cattle 146.925 145.975 146.350 S 0.275

Aug Lean Hogs 74.975 72.275 74.900 S 2.625

Oct Lean Hogs 83.600 80.725 83.525 S 2.700

Jul Wheat 448^2 S 8^0

Sep Wheat 460^6 447^0 452^6 S 5^4

Jul KC Wheat 429^6 S 0^0

Sep KC Wheat 446^6 435^0 436^4 S -0^2

Jul MPS Wheat 547^2 S 0^0

Sep MPS Wheat 561^4 549^2 552^4 S 2^0

Jul Corn 363^2 360^0 361^4 S 4^2

Sep Corn 372^2 366^2 370^2 S 3^6

Jul Soybeans 889^4 S 0^4

Aug Soybeans 906^2 895^4 898^4 S -2^4

Jul BFP Milk 15.13 14.93 15.09 S 0.14

Aug BFP Milk 15.37 15.22 15.33 S 0.13

Sep BFP Milk 15.67 15.56 15.64 S 0.15

Oct BFP Milk 16.10 16.07 16.10 S 0.10

Nov BFP Milk 16.32 16.28 16.31 S 0.08

Jul Sugar 12.69 12.28 12.41 S 0.05

Oct Sugar 12.84 12.45 12.57 S 0.03

Jun B-Pound 1.3333 1.3208 1.3223 P 0.0015

Jun J-Yen 0.89985 0.89430 0.90095 P -0.00570

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75430 0.75085 0.75335 P -0.00110

Jun Euro-Currency 1.13395 1.12955 1.13345 P -0.00325

Jun Swiss Franc 0.9972 0.9951 0.9972 P -0.0012

Jun US Dollar 96.805 96.475 96.512 P 0.248

Aug Comex Gold 1316.6 1299.0 1301.4 S -13.2

Oct Comex Gold 1322.0 1305.6 1307.6 S -13.5

Sep Comex Silver 15.470 15.135 15.171 S -0.271

Dec Comex Silver 15.545 15.235 15.263 S -0.290

Sep Treasury Bond 146^22 146^0 146^26 P -0^19

Sep Coffee 98.70 96.60 97.15 S -0.50

Dec Coffee 101.30 99.40 99.80 S -0.55

Jul Cotton 75.88 74.02 74.30 S -1.42

Mar Cotton 74.33 P

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8681 1.8342 1.8407 S -0.0114

Aug Heating Oil 2.0061 1.9785 1.9874 S -0.0073

Jul Natural Gas 2.857 2.824 2.855 S 0.033

Aug Crude Oil 59.06 58.32 58.91 S 0.29

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

