Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;126.425;125.050;126.100 S;0.875
Nov;Feeder Cattle;142.400;140.750;141.625 S;-0.350
Jan;Feeder Cattle;144.250;143.000;144.050 S;0.300
Dec;Lean Hogs;68.200;66.925;67.825 S;0.075
Feb;Lean Hogs;74.525;73.275;74.350 S;0.475
Dec;Wheat;531^6;525^4;530^2 S;-0^6
Mar;Wheat;532^6;525^6;531^0 S;-2^0
Dec;KC Wheat;435^6;427^6;432^4 S;-3^0
Mar;KC Wheat;445^2;436^2;441^4 S;-3^6
Dec;MPS Wheat;500^0;493^4;494^0 S;-4^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;514^6;510^0;512^0 S;-1^0
Dec;Corn;370^4;367^0;367^4 S;-3^0
Mar;Corn;380^6;377^6;378^2 S;-2^4
Jan;Soybeans;895^0;882^6;884^2 S;-8^2
Mar;Soybeans;909^0;897^0;898^6 S;-8^2
Nov;BFP Milk;20.37;20.32;20.37 S;-0.02
Dec;BFP Milk;19.13;18.78;19.07 S;0.29
Jan;BFP Milk;18.69;18.35;18.66 S;0.30
Feb;BFP Milk;18.13;17.76;18.08 S;0.28
Mar;BFP Milk;17.81;17.31;17.73 S;0.24
Mar;Sugar;12.89;12.66;12.78 S;-0.04
May;Sugar;12.95;12.74;12.86 S;-0.05
Dec;B-Pound;1.2911;1.2841;1.2877 S;-0.0041
Dec;J-Yen;0.91940;0.91655;0.91800 S;-0.00060
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75370;0.75150;0.75365 S;0.00195
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.10380;1.10200;1.10345 S;0.00110
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0050;1.0026;1.0042 S;0.0000
Dec;US Dollar;98.310;98.150;98.170 S;-0.073
Dec;Comex Gold;1470.0;1456.6;1467.4 S;5.3
Feb;Comex Gold;1474.6;1462.5;1472.7 S;4.5
Dec;Comex Silver;17.225;16.820;17.188 S;0.185
Mar;Comex Silver;17.305;17.020;17.271 S;0.179
Dec;Coffee;119.05;115.50;116.85 S;-2.05
Mar;Coffee;121.20;117.75;119.15 S;-2.00
Jan;Crude Oil;58.47;57.66;58.32 ;0.34
Markets closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Update Tuesday, Dec. 3.
