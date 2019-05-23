Aug;Live Cattle;108.975;107.800;108.150 S;0.200

Oct;Live Cattle;108.700;107.650;108.050 S;0.250

Aug;Feeder Cattle;144.650;142.800;144.000 S;0.125

Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.550;141.600;143.025 S;0.425

Aug;Lean Hogs;91.775;89.675;90.950 S;-0.100

Oct;Lean Hogs;93.000;90.725;92.300 S;0.125

Jul;Wheat;485^4;466^2;470^2 S;-2^4

Sep;Wheat;492^0;474^0;478^2 S;-2^4

Jul;KC Wheat;439^2;421^2;425^2 S;-7^0

Sep;KC Wheat;450^6;432^4;436^6 S;-6^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;549^4;532^0;534^2 S;-9^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;557^0;540^4;542^2 S;-9^6

Jul;Corn;399^0;387^0;389^6 S;-4^6

Sep;Corn;407^6;395^6;398^4 S;-5^2

Jul;Soybeans;834^0;817^0;821^4 S;-7^0

Aug;Soybeans;840^6;824^4;828^2 S;-7^2

Jul;BFP Milk;16.52;16.41;16.44 S;0.09

Aug;BFP Milk;16.72;16.61;16.64 S;0.07

Sep;BFP Milk;17.00;16.87;16.90 S;0.05

Oct;BFP Milk;17.21;17.09;17.13 S;0.07

Nov;BFP Milk;17.10;17.00;17.05 S;0.12

Jul;Sugar;11.77;11.42;11.57 S;-0.05

Oct;Sugar;12.16;11.82;11.97 S;-0.07

Jun;B-Pound;1.2698;1.2618;1.2669 S;-0.0014

Jun;J-Yen;0.91515;0.90765;0.91495 S;0.00570

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74620;0.74280;0.74345 S;-0.00305

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12085;1.11265;1.12035 S;0.00160

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9997;0.9922;0.9995 S;0.0050

Jun;US Dollar;98.260;97.665;97.723 S;-0.136

Aug;Comex Gold;1292.5;1277.5;1291.0 S;9.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1297.6;1283.7;1296.9 S;10.7

Sep;Comex Silver;14.635;14.400;14.613 S;0.131

Dec;Comex Silver;14.710;14.480;14.692 S;0.133

Sep;Coffee;96.30;92.65;95.80 S;1.65

Dec;Coffee;99.70;96.20;99.30 S;1.65

Aug;Crude Oil;61.48;57.42;57.99 S;-3.35

