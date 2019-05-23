Aug;Live Cattle;108.975;107.800;108.150 S;0.200
Oct;Live Cattle;108.700;107.650;108.050 S;0.250
Aug;Feeder Cattle;144.650;142.800;144.000 S;0.125
Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.550;141.600;143.025 S;0.425
Aug;Lean Hogs;91.775;89.675;90.950 S;-0.100
Oct;Lean Hogs;93.000;90.725;92.300 S;0.125
Jul;Wheat;485^4;466^2;470^2 S;-2^4
Sep;Wheat;492^0;474^0;478^2 S;-2^4
Jul;KC Wheat;439^2;421^2;425^2 S;-7^0
Sep;KC Wheat;450^6;432^4;436^6 S;-6^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;549^4;532^0;534^2 S;-9^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;557^0;540^4;542^2 S;-9^6
Jul;Corn;399^0;387^0;389^6 S;-4^6
Sep;Corn;407^6;395^6;398^4 S;-5^2
Jul;Soybeans;834^0;817^0;821^4 S;-7^0
Aug;Soybeans;840^6;824^4;828^2 S;-7^2
Jul;BFP Milk;16.52;16.41;16.44 S;0.09
Aug;BFP Milk;16.72;16.61;16.64 S;0.07
Sep;BFP Milk;17.00;16.87;16.90 S;0.05
Oct;BFP Milk;17.21;17.09;17.13 S;0.07
Nov;BFP Milk;17.10;17.00;17.05 S;0.12
Jul;Sugar;11.77;11.42;11.57 S;-0.05
Oct;Sugar;12.16;11.82;11.97 S;-0.07
Jun;B-Pound;1.2698;1.2618;1.2669 S;-0.0014
Jun;J-Yen;0.91515;0.90765;0.91495 S;0.00570
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74620;0.74280;0.74345 S;-0.00305
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12085;1.11265;1.12035 S;0.00160
Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9997;0.9922;0.9995 S;0.0050
Jun;US Dollar;98.260;97.665;97.723 S;-0.136
Aug;Comex Gold;1292.5;1277.5;1291.0 S;9.3
Oct;Comex Gold;1297.6;1283.7;1296.9 S;10.7
Sep;Comex Silver;14.635;14.400;14.613 S;0.131
Dec;Comex Silver;14.710;14.480;14.692 S;0.133
Sep;Coffee;96.30;92.65;95.80 S;1.65
Dec;Coffee;99.70;96.20;99.30 S;1.65
Aug;Crude Oil;61.48;57.42;57.99 S;-3.35
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.