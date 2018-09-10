Aug;Live Cattle;115.025;114.375;113.425S;0.000
Oct;Live Cattle;118.750;118.200;118.525 S;0.275
Aug;Feeder Cattle;153.350;152.225;152.525 S;-0.450
Oct;Feeder Cattle;152.975;152.150;152.875 S;0.150
Aug;Lean Hogs;57.600;55.550;55.700 S;-1.100
Oct;Lean Hogs;65.250;63.825;63.925 S;-0.800
Jul;Wheat;498^4;488^0;504^0 S;17^6
Sep;Wheat;529^0;508^2;528^2 S;17^0
Jul;KC Wheat;499^0;495^0;503^6 S;15^2
Sep;KC Wheat;532^0;511^4;530^6 S;16^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;562^2;559^6;559^6 S;4^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;580^6;567^0;580^0 S;9^4
Jul;Corn;356^0;353^0;355^4 S;1^2
Sep;Corn;368^0;364^2;367^2 S;0^2
Jul;Soybeans;838^2;832^2;833^4 S;1^4
Aug;Soybeans;851^2;840^4;845^2 S;1^2
Jul;BFP Milk;16.62;16.38;16.62 S;0.12
Aug;BFP Milk;16.61;16.38;16.61 S;0.09
Sep;BFP Milk;16.44;16.28;16.44 S;0.03
Oct;BFP Milk;16.22;16.09;16.22 S;0.03
Nov;BFP Milk;16.05;15.99;16.03 S;0.03
Jul;Sugar;11.27;11.04;11.20 S;0.19
Oct;Sugar;12.08;11.82;12.03 S;0.25
Jun;B-Pound;1.3055;1.2900;1.2928 P;0.0107
Jun;J-Yen;0.90250;0.89970;0.90075 P;-0.00100
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76050;0.75780;0.75935 P;0.00055
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.16225;1.15305;1.15715 P;0.00300
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0330;1.0258;1.0327 P;-0.0068
Jun;US Dollar;95.540;94.985;95.329 P;-0.214
Aug;Comex Gold;1203.8;1196.2;1199.8 S;0.9
Oct;Comex Gold;1209.0;1202.4;1205.5 S;1.0
Sep;Comex Silver;14.285;14.110;14.181 S;0.045
Dec;Comex Silver;14.365;14.220;14.286 S;0.049
Sep;Treasury Bond;143^19;143^6;143^11 P;0^8
Sep;Coffee;103.30;101.10;101.25 S;-1.20
Dec;Coffee;106.55;104.50;104.65 S;-1.15
Jul;Cotton;83.82;83.15;83.93 S;1.80
Mar;Cotton;84.22;82.80;84.17 S;1.77
Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.9792;1.9412;1.9443 S;-0.0050
Aug;Heating Oil;2.2444;2.2135;2.2213 S;0.0028
Jul;Natural Gas;2.814;2.752;2.804 S;0.031
Aug;Crude Oil;68.33;67.19;67.41 S;-0.13
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
