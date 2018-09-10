Aug;Live Cattle;115.025;114.375;113.425S;0.000

Oct;Live Cattle;118.750;118.200;118.525 S;0.275

Aug;Feeder Cattle;153.350;152.225;152.525 S;-0.450

Oct;Feeder Cattle;152.975;152.150;152.875 S;0.150

Aug;Lean Hogs;57.600;55.550;55.700 S;-1.100

Oct;Lean Hogs;65.250;63.825;63.925 S;-0.800

Jul;Wheat;498^4;488^0;504^0 S;17^6

Sep;Wheat;529^0;508^2;528^2 S;17^0

Jul;KC Wheat;499^0;495^0;503^6 S;15^2

Sep;KC Wheat;532^0;511^4;530^6 S;16^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;562^2;559^6;559^6 S;4^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;580^6;567^0;580^0 S;9^4

Jul;Corn;356^0;353^0;355^4 S;1^2

Sep;Corn;368^0;364^2;367^2 S;0^2

Jul;Soybeans;838^2;832^2;833^4 S;1^4

Aug;Soybeans;851^2;840^4;845^2 S;1^2

Jul;BFP Milk;16.62;16.38;16.62 S;0.12

Aug;BFP Milk;16.61;16.38;16.61 S;0.09

Sep;BFP Milk;16.44;16.28;16.44 S;0.03

Oct;BFP Milk;16.22;16.09;16.22 S;0.03

Nov;BFP Milk;16.05;15.99;16.03 S;0.03

Jul;Sugar;11.27;11.04;11.20 S;0.19

Oct;Sugar;12.08;11.82;12.03 S;0.25

Jun;B-Pound;1.3055;1.2900;1.2928 P;0.0107

Jun;J-Yen;0.90250;0.89970;0.90075 P;-0.00100

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76050;0.75780;0.75935 P;0.00055

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.16225;1.15305;1.15715 P;0.00300

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0330;1.0258;1.0327 P;-0.0068

Jun;US Dollar;95.540;94.985;95.329 P;-0.214

Aug;Comex Gold;1203.8;1196.2;1199.8 S;0.9

Oct;Comex Gold;1209.0;1202.4;1205.5 S;1.0

Sep;Comex Silver;14.285;14.110;14.181 S;0.045

Dec;Comex Silver;14.365;14.220;14.286 S;0.049

Sep;Treasury Bond;143^19;143^6;143^11 P;0^8

Sep;Coffee;103.30;101.10;101.25 S;-1.20

Dec;Coffee;106.55;104.50;104.65 S;-1.15

Jul;Cotton;83.82;83.15;83.93 S;1.80

Mar;Cotton;84.22;82.80;84.17 S;1.77

Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.9792;1.9412;1.9443 S;-0.0050

Aug;Heating Oil;2.2444;2.2135;2.2213 S;0.0028

Jul;Natural Gas;2.814;2.752;2.804 S;0.031

Aug;Crude Oil;68.33;67.19;67.41 S;-0.13

