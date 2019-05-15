Aug Live Cattle 107.475 106.225 106.975 S 0.250

Oct Live Cattle 107.325 106.100 106.750 S 0.275

Aug Feeder Cattle 144.125 142.400 143.225 S -0.350

Oct Feeder Cattle 143.175 141.175 142.275 S -0.225

Aug Lean Hogs 92.050 90.400 91.925 S 1.875

Oct Lean Hogs 92.775 91.325 92.625 S 1.450

Jul Wheat 464^0 447^0 448^6 S 0^2

Sep Wheat 471^2 454^2 456^2 S 0^2

Jul KC Wheat 423^2 401^0 402^0 S -6^6

Sep KC Wheat 433^6 411^6 413^0 S -6^4

Jul MPS Wheat 535^4 515^0 515^2 S -8^0

Sep MPS Wheat 544^0 524^2 524^4 S -7^2

Jul Corn 380^0 368^0 369^4 S 0^6

Sep Corn 388^2 376^6 378^2 S 1^0

Jul Soybeans 848^2 827^0 835^4 S 4^0

Aug Soybeans 854^4 833^6 842^0 S 4^0

Jul BFP Milk 16.29 16.14 16.24 S 0.05

Aug BFP Milk 16.47 16.28 16.41 S 0.16

Sep BFP Milk 16.81 16.59 16.74 S 0.19

Oct BFP Milk 16.94 16.76 16.94 S 0.13

Nov BFP Milk 16.90 16.76 16.90 S 0.13

Jul Sugar 12.06 11.77 11.85 S -0.09

Oct Sugar 12.37 12.11 12.19 S -0.07

Jun B-Pound 1.2944 1.2847 1.2864 S -0.0061

Jun J-Yen 0.91745 0.91390 0.91460 P 0.00265

Jun Canada Dollar 0.74680 0.74340 0.74625 S 0.00205

Jun Euro-Currency 1.12555 1.12080 1.12345 S -0.00065

Jun Swiss Franc 0.9976 0.9934 0.9939 S -0.0003

Jun US Dollar 97.515 97.240 97.322 P 0.068

Aug Comex Gold 1307.5 1299.3 1303.7 S 0.6

Oct Comex Gold 1312.4 1307.2 1309.4 S 1.5

Sep Comex Silver 14.865 14.765 14.812 S -0.007

Dec Comex Silver 14.930 14.850 14.889 S -0.002

Sep Coffee 91.75 90.60 91.30 S 0.35

Dec Coffee 94.05 92.90 93.55 S 0.25

Aug Crude Oil 62.57 61.05 62.24 S 0.52

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

