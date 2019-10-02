Aug;Live Cattle;110.825;109.200;110.625 S;0.800

Oct;Live Cattle;116.975;115.300;116.800 S;0.750

Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.500;140.500;142.075 S;1.100

Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.450;136.200;138.000 S;1.025

Aug;Lean Hogs;71.000;67.850;69.100 S;-0.825

Oct;Lean Hogs;76.750;74.575;75.825 S;-0.275

Jul;Wheat;499^0;485^2;489^0 S;-9^6

Sep;Wheat;506^0;492^4;496^2 S;-9^4

Jul;KC Wheat;412^6;401^4;405^6 S;-5^6

Sep;KC Wheat;424^6;414^4;419^4 S;-4^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;535^2;521^4;529^4 S;-3^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;550^0;536^6;544^2 S;-3^0

Jul;Corn;391^6;385^4;387^6 S;-4^6

Sep;Corn;403^4;397^6;399^6 S;-4^6

Jul;Soybeans;918^6;911^6;913^6 S;-5^6

Aug;Soybeans;932^0;925^6;927^6 S;-4^6

Jul;BFP Milk;18.41;18.28;18.36 S;0.13

Aug;BFP Milk;18.34;18.23;18.32 S;0.08

Sep;BFP Milk;17.61;17.51;17.58 S;0.08

Oct;BFP Milk;16.96;16.85;16.95 S;0.08

Nov;BFP Milk;16.67;16.59;16.65 S;0.07

Jul;Sugar;12.93;12.78;12.89 S;0.01

Oct;Sugar;13.03;12.90;13.00 S;0.02

Jun;B-Pound;1.2359;1.2260;1.2339 S;-0.0002

Jun;J-Yen;0.93880;0.93135;0.93735 S;0.00490

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75805;0.75200;0.75210 S;-0.00610

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10210;1.09620;1.10165 S;0.00205

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0140;1.0034;1.0083 S;-0.0041

Jun;US Dollar;99.080;98.620;98.689 S;-0.092

Aug;Comex Gold;1511.4;1480.5;1507.9 S;17.9

Oct;Comex Gold;1517.7;1487.5;1514.5 S;17.7

Sep;Comex Silver;17.860;17.395;17.816 S;0.331

Dec;Comex Silver;17.910;17.470;17.890 S;0.292

Sep;Coffee;105.20;103.70;104.20 S;-0.75

Dec;Coffee;107.45;106.05;106.50 S;-0.75

Aug;Crude Oil;54.28;52.05;52.51 S;-1.11

