Aug;Live Cattle;110.825;109.200;110.625 S;0.800
Oct;Live Cattle;116.975;115.300;116.800 S;0.750
Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.500;140.500;142.075 S;1.100
Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.450;136.200;138.000 S;1.025
Aug;Lean Hogs;71.000;67.850;69.100 S;-0.825
Oct;Lean Hogs;76.750;74.575;75.825 S;-0.275
Jul;Wheat;499^0;485^2;489^0 S;-9^6
Sep;Wheat;506^0;492^4;496^2 S;-9^4
Jul;KC Wheat;412^6;401^4;405^6 S;-5^6
Sep;KC Wheat;424^6;414^4;419^4 S;-4^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;535^2;521^4;529^4 S;-3^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;550^0;536^6;544^2 S;-3^0
Jul;Corn;391^6;385^4;387^6 S;-4^6
Sep;Corn;403^4;397^6;399^6 S;-4^6
Jul;Soybeans;918^6;911^6;913^6 S;-5^6
Aug;Soybeans;932^0;925^6;927^6 S;-4^6
Jul;BFP Milk;18.41;18.28;18.36 S;0.13
Aug;BFP Milk;18.34;18.23;18.32 S;0.08
Sep;BFP Milk;17.61;17.51;17.58 S;0.08
Oct;BFP Milk;16.96;16.85;16.95 S;0.08
Nov;BFP Milk;16.67;16.59;16.65 S;0.07
Jul;Sugar;12.93;12.78;12.89 S;0.01
Oct;Sugar;13.03;12.90;13.00 S;0.02
Jun;B-Pound;1.2359;1.2260;1.2339 S;-0.0002
Jun;J-Yen;0.93880;0.93135;0.93735 S;0.00490
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75805;0.75200;0.75210 S;-0.00610
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10210;1.09620;1.10165 S;0.00205
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0140;1.0034;1.0083 S;-0.0041
Jun;US Dollar;99.080;98.620;98.689 S;-0.092
Aug;Comex Gold;1511.4;1480.5;1507.9 S;17.9
Oct;Comex Gold;1517.7;1487.5;1514.5 S;17.7
Sep;Comex Silver;17.860;17.395;17.816 S;0.331
Dec;Comex Silver;17.910;17.470;17.890 S;0.292
Sep;Coffee;105.20;103.70;104.20 S;-0.75
Dec;Coffee;107.45;106.05;106.50 S;-0.75
Aug;Crude Oil;54.28;52.05;52.51 S;-1.11
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.