Aug Live Cattle 121.425 119.825 120.175S -0.325
Oct Live Cattle 122.875 121.500 121.625 S -0.375
Aug Feeder Cattle 146.300 144.300 144.500 S -0.725
Oct Feeder Cattle 144.500 142.250 142.350 S -1.275
Aug Lean Hogs 68.825 64.900 66.900 S -0.650
Oct Lean Hogs 72.900 70.025 71.225 S -0.750
Jul Wheat 525^2 514^0 515^6 S 0^0
Sep Wheat 529^4 517^0 521^2 S 5^4
Jul KC Wheat 495^0 478^6 484^0 S -2^4
Sep KC Wheat 512^4 502^0 506^4 S 6^2
Jul MPS Wheat 590^6 580^4 590^2 S 7^0
Sep MPS Wheat 582^6 577^4 582^4 S 6^6
Jul Corn 374^0 369^4 371^2 S 4^6
Sep Corn 385^2 380^6 382^0 S 4^2
Jul Soybeans 923^6 904^4 905^6 S 11^0
Aug Soybeans 935^6 916^4 917^6 S 10^2
Jul BFP Milk 14.17 13.93 14.00 S 0.04
Aug BFP Milk 14.68 14.44 14.58 S 0.18
Sep BFP Milk 14.93 14.66 14.88 S 0.15
Oct BFP Milk 15.20 15.06 15.15 S 0.18
Nov BFP Milk 15.60 15.46 15.49 S 0.13
Jul Sugar 13.07 12.80 12.91 S 0.07
Oct Sugar 13.17 12.92 13.02 S 0.07
Jun B-Pound 1.2833 1.2706 1.2733 S -0.0022
Jun J-Yen 0.88290 0.87940 0.88045 S -0.00050
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76010 0.75390 0.75710 S 0.00420
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13915 1.13310 1.13545 S 0.00295
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0047 1.0016 1.0023 S 0.0008
Jun US Dollar 97.085 96.640 96.969 S -0.211
Aug Comex Gold 1240.4 1226.6 1239.6 S 9.8
Oct Comex Gold 1246.1 1233.0 1245.5 S 10.6
Sep Comex Silver 14.645 14.280 14.499 S 0.218
Dec Comex Silver 14.730 14.385 14.591 S 0.228
Sep Treasury Bond 141^11 140^2 141^5 S 0^26
Sep Coffee 110.85 107.40 107.80 S 0.25
Dec Coffee 113.65 110.30 110.70 S 0.25
Jul Cotton 80.00 79.90 78.91 S 1.75
Mar Cotton 82.79 80.90 81.04 S 1.09
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4808 1.4125 1.4382 S 0.0433
Aug Heating Oil 1.8991 1.8408 1.8797 S 0.0647
Jul Natural Gas 4.536 4.243 4.339 S -0.269
Aug Crude Oil 54.00 51.93 53.14 S 2.25
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
