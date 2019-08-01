Aug;Live Cattle;109.725;107.550;108.725 S;1.075

Oct;Live Cattle;113.850;111.950;112.850 S;0.625

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.250;140.025;141.525 S;-1.025

Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.125;140.050;141.225 S;-0.300

Aug;Lean Hogs;70.825;66.800;67.475 S;-3.525

Oct;Lean Hogs;69.950;65.775;66.250 S;-4.025

Jul;Wheat;488^4;471^6;475^6 S;-11^4

Sep;Wheat;494^0;476^4;480^6 S;-12^4

Jul;KC Wheat;425^4;410^6;415^6 S;-7^0

Sep;KC Wheat;443^0;428^0;433^2 S;-7^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;521^4;513^6;518^4 S;-1^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;534^6;528^0;532^2 S;-1^0

Jul;Corn;403^0;387^2;392^6 S;-7^4

Sep;Corn;412^2;397^2;402^4 S;-7^4

Jul;Soybeans;863^6;842^6;847^0 S;-17^0

Aug;Soybeans;869^2;847^2;852^6 S;-16^2

Jul;BFP Milk;17.71;17.58;17.68 S;0.00

Aug;BFP Milk;17.69;17.58;17.61 S;-0.04

Sep;BFP Milk;17.48;17.39;17.39 S;-0.07

Oct;BFP Milk;17.14;16.98;16.98 S;-0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;16.62;16.54;16.62 S;-0.10

Jul;Sugar;12.22;12.01;12.12 S;-0.09

Oct;Sugar;12.22;12.01;12.12 S;-0.09

Jun;B-Pound;1.2197;1.2104;1.2174 S;-0.0014

Jun;J-Yen;0.93535;0.91765;0.93440 S;0.01205

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76000;0.75640;0.75710 S;-0.00235

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11345;1.10650;1.11230 S;-0.00045

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0154;1.0064;1.0143 S;0.0035

Jun;US Dollar;98.700;98.040;98.144 S;-0.114

Aug;Comex Gold;1452.3;1406.4;1426.5 S;-5.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1458.2;1412.1;1432.4 S;-5.4

Sep;Comex Silver;16.530;16.065;16.309 S;-0.224

Dec;Comex Silver;16.650;16.190;16.432 S;-0.223

Sep;Coffee;102.10;100.00;100.80 S;-2.50

Dec;Coffee;105.75;103.80;104.50 S;-2.55

Aug;Crude Oil;58.05;53.67;54.01 S;-4.62

