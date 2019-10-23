Aug;Live Cattle;115.450;113.375;115.250 S;1.550
Oct;Live Cattle;120.500;118.875;120.425 S;1.325
Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.100;142.825;145.025 S;1.325
Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.475;138.875;141.200 S;1.400
Aug;Lean Hogs;76.325;74.525;75.100 S;-1.175
Oct;Lean Hogs;82.750;81.075;81.625 S;-1.500
Jul;Wheat;523^6;515^6;520^6 S;2^6
Sep;Wheat;529^2;521^6;526^0 S;1^6
Jul;KC Wheat;425^0;418^4;423^2 S;2^0
Sep;KC Wheat;438^6;432^4;437^0 S;2^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;545^0;534^0;542^2 S;3^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;558^4;548^0;556^2 S;3^4
Jul;Corn;389^4;384^0;387^6 S;-0^2
Sep;Corn;401^2;396^0;399^6 S;-0^2
Jul;Soybeans;939^0;927^6;933^6 S;-0^2
Aug;Soybeans;953^0;942^0;948^2 S;0^0
Jul;BFP Milk;18.67;18.64;18.65 S;0.00
Aug;BFP Milk;19.13;18.94;19.01 S;-0.13
Sep;BFP Milk;18.41;18.29;18.31 S;-0.08
Oct;BFP Milk;17.55;17.41;17.45 S;-0.11
Nov;BFP Milk;16.95;16.84;16.92 S;-0.10
Jul;Sugar;12.25;12.05;12.15 S;-0.03
Oct;Sugar;12.33;12.16;12.24 S;-0.05
Jun;B-Pound;1.2945;1.2864;1.2929 S;0.0031
Jun;J-Yen;0.92685;0.92280;0.92325 S;-0.00220
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76540;0.76350;0.76525 S;0.00120
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11805;1.11460;1.11685 S;0.00080
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0155;1.0126;1.0135 S;-0.0017
Jun;US Dollar;97.390;97.150;97.236 S;-0.051
Aug;Comex Gold;1499.4;1490.7;1495.7 S;7.0
Oct;Comex Gold;1506.2;1498.0;1502.7 S;6.8
Sep;Comex Silver;17.765;17.690;17.726 S;0.051
Dec;Comex Silver;17.820;17.770;17.804 S;0.062
Sep;Coffee;102.30;100.85;101.20 S;-1.10
Dec;Coffee;104.45;103.15;103.35 S;-1.15
Aug;Crude Oil;56.07;53.62;55.97 S;1.30
