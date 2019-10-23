Aug;Live Cattle;115.450;113.375;115.250 S;1.550

Oct;Live Cattle;120.500;118.875;120.425 S;1.325

Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.100;142.825;145.025 S;1.325

Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.475;138.875;141.200 S;1.400

Aug;Lean Hogs;76.325;74.525;75.100 S;-1.175

Oct;Lean Hogs;82.750;81.075;81.625 S;-1.500

Jul;Wheat;523^6;515^6;520^6 S;2^6

Sep;Wheat;529^2;521^6;526^0 S;1^6

Jul;KC Wheat;425^0;418^4;423^2 S;2^0

Sep;KC Wheat;438^6;432^4;437^0 S;2^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;545^0;534^0;542^2 S;3^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;558^4;548^0;556^2 S;3^4

Jul;Corn;389^4;384^0;387^6 S;-0^2

Sep;Corn;401^2;396^0;399^6 S;-0^2

Jul;Soybeans;939^0;927^6;933^6 S;-0^2

Aug;Soybeans;953^0;942^0;948^2 S;0^0

Jul;BFP Milk;18.67;18.64;18.65 S;0.00

Aug;BFP Milk;19.13;18.94;19.01 S;-0.13

Sep;BFP Milk;18.41;18.29;18.31 S;-0.08

Oct;BFP Milk;17.55;17.41;17.45 S;-0.11

Nov;BFP Milk;16.95;16.84;16.92 S;-0.10

Jul;Sugar;12.25;12.05;12.15 S;-0.03

Oct;Sugar;12.33;12.16;12.24 S;-0.05

Jun;B-Pound;1.2945;1.2864;1.2929 S;0.0031

Jun;J-Yen;0.92685;0.92280;0.92325 S;-0.00220

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76540;0.76350;0.76525 S;0.00120

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11805;1.11460;1.11685 S;0.00080

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0155;1.0126;1.0135 S;-0.0017

Jun;US Dollar;97.390;97.150;97.236 S;-0.051

Aug;Comex Gold;1499.4;1490.7;1495.7 S;7.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1506.2;1498.0;1502.7 S;6.8

Sep;Comex Silver;17.765;17.690;17.726 S;0.051

Dec;Comex Silver;17.820;17.770;17.804 S;0.062

Sep;Coffee;102.30;100.85;101.20 S;-1.10

Dec;Coffee;104.45;103.15;103.35 S;-1.15

Aug;Crude Oil;56.07;53.62;55.97 S;1.30

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments