Aug;Live Cattle;109.700;106.200;109.300 S;2.600
Oct;Live Cattle;114.100;110.900;113.650 S;2.450
Aug;Feeder Cattle;150.250;148.525;150.225 S;1.025
Oct;Feeder Cattle;150.575;145.625;150.075 S;3.350
Aug;Lean Hogs;54.225;51.425;54.225 S;3.000
Oct;Lean Hogs;64.700;62.025;64.300 S;2.500
Jul;Wheat;513^6;499^0;499^2 S;-15^4
Sep;Wheat;536^0;521^6;522^4 S;-14^0
Jul;KC Wheat;518^6;500^6;501^6 S;-17^4
Sep;KC Wheat;546^6;529^0;530^0 S;-16^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;572^0;556^0;556^6 S;-16^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;590^0;577^4;578^6 S;-11^4
Jul;Corn;348^6;343^0;346^6 S;-1^6
Sep;Corn;363^2;357^4;361^4 S;-1^2
Jul;Soybeans;840^0;824^6;834^6 S;-7^2
Aug;Soybeans;853^4;838^2;848^2 S;-7^0
Jul;BFP Milk;16.46;16.20;16.31 S;0.14
Aug;BFP Milk;16.60;16.37;16.44 S;0.19
Sep;BFP Milk;16.59;16.34;16.45 S;0.12
Oct;BFP Milk;16.37;16.18;16.27 S;0.11
Nov;BFP Milk;16.08;15.96;16.04 S;0.08
Jul;Sugar;10.56;10.31;10.51 S;0.28
Oct;Sugar;11.25;11.13;11.22 S;0.17
Jun;B-Pound;1.2911;1.2839;1.2902 S;0.0045
Jun;J-Yen;0.90265;0.89925;0.90125 S;0.00080
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.77235;0.76555;0.77160 S;0.00370
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.17115;1.16120;1.16960 S;0.00520
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0235;1.0174;1.0225 S;0.0036
Jun;US Dollar;95.230;94.595;95.063 P;-0.373
Aug;Comex Gold;1214.0;1204.5;1211.2 S;2.4
Oct;Comex Gold;1218.8;1209.3;1216.0 S;2.4
Sep;Comex Silver;14.995;14.820;14.972 S;0.059
Dec;Comex Silver;15.095;14.945;15.078 S;0.064
Sep;Treasury Bond;145^29;145^2;145^4 S;-0^15
Sep;Coffee;106.90;104.85;105.75 S;1.05
Dec;Coffee;110.20;108.25;109.05 S;1.05
Jul;Cotton;82.95;82.15;83.52 S;1.71
Mar;Cotton;83.76;81.57;83.52 S;1.73
Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.9913;1.9671;1.9867 S;0.0099
Aug;Heating Oil;2.2247;2.1979;2.2206 S;0.0142
Jul;Natural Gas;2.915;2.874;2.876 S;-0.042
Aug;Crude Oil;68.61;68.02;68.54 S;0.15
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
