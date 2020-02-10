Aug Live Cattle 121.300 120.250 120.300 S -1.025
Oct Live Cattle 119.725 118.475 118.675 S -1.125
Aug Feeder Cattle 135.825 134.375 135.700 S 0.500
Oct Feeder Cattle 137.700 136.450 137.525 S 0.025
Aug Lean Hogs 57.000 55.775 56.200 S -0.900
Oct Lean Hogs 66.250 64.925 65.075 S -1.175
Jul Wheat 560^6 551^0 552^0 S -6^6
Sep Wheat 559^2 550^2 551^4 S -5^2
Jul KC Wheat 476^4 469^0 472^4 S 0^0
Sep KC Wheat 482^0 475^0 478^4 S 0^0
Jul MPS Wheat 537^4 532^0 533^6 S -2^0
Sep MPS Wheat 547^2 542^2 543^4 S -2^0
Jul Corn 383^4 379^0 381^6 S -1^6
Sep Corn 388^2 383^4 386^4 S -2^0
Jul Soybeans 889^6 879^4 884^2 S 2^2
Aug Soybeans 902^2 892^2 897^2 S 2^2
Jul BFP Milk 17.12 17.01 17.04 S -0.01
Aug BFP Milk 17.48 17.23 17.29 S -0.14
Sep BFP Milk 17.56 17.35 17.42 S -0.09
Oct BFP Milk 17.46 17.33 17.39 S -0.07
Nov BFP Milk 17.55 17.48 17.52 S 0.00
Jul Sugar 15.10 14.92 15.04 S 0.12
Oct Sugar 14.83 14.69 14.74 S 0.05
Jun B-Pound 1.2958 1.2885 1.2928 S 0.0025
Jun J-Yen 0.91435 0.91165 0.91325 S -0.00005
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75225 0.75030 0.75080 S -0.00095
Jun Euro-Currency 1.09810 1.09320 1.09375 S -0.00370
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0266 1.0245 1.0259 S -0.0002
Jun US Dollar 98.770 98.490 98.714 S 0.184
Aug Comex Gold 1574.7 1568.6 1574.7 S 5.1
Oct Comex Gold 1580.5 1571.5 1579.5 S 2.8
Sep Comex Silver 17.825 17.665 17.785 S 0.063
Dec Comex Silver 17.910 17.755 17.868 S 0.067
Sep Treasury Bond 163^9 162^7 163^5 S 0^13
Sep Coffee 100.70 98.05 100.30 S 1.95
Dec Coffee 102.60 100.10 102.10 S 1.60
Jul Cotton 68.36 67.62 68.19 S 0.44
Mar Cotton 68.86 68.03 68.74 S 0.60
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5534 1.4975 1.5213 S -0.0031
Aug Heating Oil 1.6528 1.6100 1.6125 S -0.0316
Jul Natural Gas 1.813 1.759 1.766 S -0.086
Aug Crude Oil 50.49 49.42 49.57 S -0.77
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
