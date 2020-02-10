Aug Live Cattle 121.300 120.250 120.300 S -1.025

Oct Live Cattle 119.725 118.475 118.675 S -1.125

Aug Feeder Cattle 135.825 134.375 135.700 S 0.500

Oct Feeder Cattle 137.700 136.450 137.525 S 0.025

Aug Lean Hogs 57.000 55.775 56.200 S -0.900

Oct Lean Hogs 66.250 64.925 65.075 S -1.175

Jul Wheat 560^6 551^0 552^0 S -6^6

Sep Wheat 559^2 550^2 551^4 S -5^2

Jul KC Wheat 476^4 469^0 472^4 S 0^0

Sep KC Wheat 482^0 475^0 478^4 S 0^0

Jul MPS Wheat 537^4 532^0 533^6 S -2^0

Sep MPS Wheat 547^2 542^2 543^4 S -2^0

Jul Corn 383^4 379^0 381^6 S -1^6

Sep Corn 388^2 383^4 386^4 S -2^0

Jul Soybeans 889^6 879^4 884^2 S 2^2

Aug Soybeans 902^2 892^2 897^2 S 2^2

Jul BFP Milk 17.12 17.01 17.04 S -0.01

Aug BFP Milk 17.48 17.23 17.29 S -0.14

Sep BFP Milk 17.56 17.35 17.42 S -0.09

Oct BFP Milk 17.46 17.33 17.39 S -0.07

Nov BFP Milk 17.55 17.48 17.52 S 0.00

Jul Sugar 15.10 14.92 15.04 S 0.12

Oct Sugar 14.83 14.69 14.74 S 0.05

Jun B-Pound 1.2958 1.2885 1.2928 S 0.0025

Jun J-Yen 0.91435 0.91165 0.91325 S -0.00005

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75225 0.75030 0.75080 S -0.00095

Jun Euro-Currency 1.09810 1.09320 1.09375 S -0.00370

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0266 1.0245 1.0259 S -0.0002

Jun US Dollar 98.770 98.490 98.714 S 0.184

Aug Comex Gold 1574.7 1568.6 1574.7 S 5.1

Oct Comex Gold 1580.5 1571.5 1579.5 S 2.8

Sep Comex Silver 17.825 17.665 17.785 S 0.063

Dec Comex Silver 17.910 17.755 17.868 S 0.067

Sep Treasury Bond 163^9 162^7 163^5 S 0^13

Sep Coffee 100.70 98.05 100.30 S 1.95

Dec Coffee 102.60 100.10 102.10 S 1.60

Jul Cotton 68.36 67.62 68.19 S 0.44

Mar Cotton 68.86 68.03 68.74 S 0.60

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5534 1.4975 1.5213 S -0.0031

Aug Heating Oil 1.6528 1.6100 1.6125 S -0.0316

Jul Natural Gas 1.813 1.759 1.766 S -0.086

Aug Crude Oil 50.49 49.42 49.57 S -0.77

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

