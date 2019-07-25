Aug;Live Cattle;110.550;109.575;109.900 S;0.000
Oct;Live Cattle;114.925;114.100;114.350 S;0.050
Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.625;142.500;143.275 S;0.250
Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.700;142.375;142.800 S;-0.025
Aug;Lean Hogs;81.475;77.950;78.650 S;-2.200
Oct;Lean Hogs;79.675;76.750;77.350 S;-1.900
Jul;Wheat;507^4;492^2;499^4 S;1^6
Sep;Wheat;515^0;500^6;507^2 S;0^4
Jul;KC Wheat;450^0;436^0;437^4 S;-2^0
Sep;KC Wheat;466^2;452^6;455^0 S;-0^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;526^4;520^4;523^0 S;0^6
Sep;MPS Wheat;539^4;534^4;536^4 S;0^4
Jul;Corn;425^6;418^0;418^4 S;-5^4
Sep;Corn;432^4;426^4;427^4 S;-3^2
Jul;Soybeans;896^0;881^0;882^4 S;-8^4
Aug;Soybeans;901^2;886^2;887^6 S;-8^4
Jul;BFP Milk;17.81;17.66;17.69 S;-0.01
Aug;BFP Milk;18.09;17.92;17.96 S;-0.09
Sep;BFP Milk;18.01;17.92;17.94 S;-0.04
Oct;BFP Milk;17.85;17.76;17.76 S;0.00
Nov;BFP Milk;17.46;17.37;17.37 S;0.00
Jul;Sugar;12.20;11.93;12.00 S;-0.06
Oct;Sugar;12.20;11.93;12.00 S;-0.06
Jun;B-Pound;1.2548;1.2466;1.2481 S;-0.0028
Jun;J-Yen;0.92900;0.92285;0.92290 S;-0.00415
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76355;0.76115;0.76135 S;-0.00130
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12330;1.11455;1.11895 S;0.00070
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0204;1.0129;1.0132 S;-0.0056
Jun;US Dollar;97.650;97.220;97.552 S;0.073
Aug;Comex Gold;1440.6;1417.7;1421.2 S;-9.3
Oct;Comex Gold;1447.0;1423.9;1427.5 S;-9.8
Sep;Comex Silver;16.685;16.345;16.411 S;-0.191
Dec;Comex Silver;16.805;16.475;16.536 S;-0.200
Sep;Coffee;105.30;104.00;104.35 S;-0.35
Dec;Coffee;108.95;107.75;108.05 S;-0.35
Aug;Crude Oil;57.11;55.96;56.16 S;0.03
