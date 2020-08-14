commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Live Cattle;110.825;109.800;110.225 S;0.075
Feeder Cattle;145.125;143.650;143.925 S;-1.025
Feeder Cattle;147.875;146.325;146.575 S;-0.800
Lean Hogs;53.975;53.700;53.825 S;0.125
Lean Hogs;53.475;52.150;53.025 S;0.675
Wheat;507^6;493^4;500^0 S;3^2
Wheat;516^6;503^0;509^4 S;3^0
KC Wheat;433^0;422^2;425^2 S;0^2
KC Wheat;443^6;433^0;435^6 S;-0^2
MPS Wheat;505^0;496^2;497^4 S;0^4
MPS Wheat;518^0;510^2;512^2 S;1^2
Corn;325^2;321^4;324^4 S;-0^6
Corn;339^2;335^2;338^0 S;-0^6
Soybeans;903^0;903^0;903^4 S;-3^6
Soybeans;897^4;891^6;897^0 S;0^6
BFP Milk;19.93;19.76;19.89 S;0.11
BFP Milk;17.15;16.49;16.88 S;0.34
BFP Milk;17.59;17.13;17.36 S;0.17
BFP Milk;17.39;16.92;17.29 S;0.31
BFP Milk;16.84;16.54;16.72 S;0.21
Sugar;13.28;13.06;13.10 S;-0.01
Sugar;13.74;13.56;13.60 S;-0.01
B-Pound;1.3145;1.3049;1.3093 S;0.0033
J-Yen;0.93985;0.93450;0.93870 S;0.00275
Canada Dollar;1.18575;1.17885;1.18450 S;0.00355
Euro-Currency;1.1013;1.0969;1.1005 S;0.0013
Swiss Franc;93.410;92.995;93.085 S;-0.207
US Dollar;1947.4;1937.7;1937.0 S;-15.7
Comex Gold;1961.5;1932.0;1942.3 S;-18.3
Comex Gold;27.885;25.780;26.089 S;-1.303
Comex Silver;28.030;25.960;26.258 S;-1.369
Coffee;119.20;114.45;114.70 S;-1.50
Coffee;121.00;116.20;116.45 S;-1.65
Crude Oil;42.57;41.62;42.01 S;-0.07
