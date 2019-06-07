Aug;Live Cattle;105.375;103.050;103.300 S;-1.500
Oct;Live Cattle;106.300;104.200;104.500 S;-1.250
Aug;Feeder Cattle;140.650;136.850;137.375 S;-2.375
Oct;Feeder Cattle;140.175;135.925;137.250 S;-2.025
Aug;Lean Hogs;85.900;83.350;83.350 S;-3.000
Oct;Lean Hogs;85.325;82.625;82.625 S;-3.000
Jul;Wheat;512^6;502^0;504^4 S;-5^4
Sep;Wheat;516^4;506^2;509^4 S;-4^6
Jul;KC Wheat;457^2;445^6;449^0 S;-6^2
Sep;KC Wheat;470^2;459^0;462^0 S;-6^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;571^6;561^0;568^6 S;3^6
Sep;MPS Wheat;580^4;570^4;577^2 S;3^0
Jul;Corn;423^4;415^0;415^6 S;-4^6
Sep;Corn;432^4;423^6;424^2 S;-5^2
Jul;Soybeans;871^4;855^0;856^2 S;-12^4
Aug;Soybeans;878^0;861^6;863^0 S;-12^2
Jul;BFP Milk;16.69;16.53;16.64 S;0.09
Aug;BFP Milk;16.99;16.84;16.96 S;0.03
Sep;BFP Milk;17.28;17.21;17.27 S;0.03
Oct;BFP Milk;17.31;17.21;17.25 S;0.01
Nov;BFP Milk;17.14;17.14;17.13 S;0.04
Jul;Sugar;12.52;12.42;12.50 S;-0.01
Oct;Sugar;12.80;12.65;12.78 S;0.06
Jun;B-Pound;1.2768;1.2694;1.2695 P;0.0049
Jun;J-Yen;0.92750;0.92125;0.92275 P;0.00170
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75540;0.74985;0.74955 P;0.00545
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13550;1.12585;1.12810 P;0.00630
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0149;1.0056;1.0096 P;0.0040
Jun;US Dollar;97.130;96.405;96.997 P;-0.477
Aug;Comex Gold;1352.7;1334.3;1346.1 S;0.7
Oct;Comex Gold;1357.4;1341.4;1351.8 S;0.6
Sep;Comex Silver;15.225;14.920;15.107 S;0.082
Dec;Comex Silver;15.325;15.050;15.218 S;0.111
Sep;Coffee;105.75;102.75;103.60 S;-1.00
Dec;Coffee;109.35;106.50;107.30 S;-0.95
Aug;Crude Oil;54.45;52.77;54.16 S;1.51
