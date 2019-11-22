Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;124.700;123.300;123.850 S;-1.200
Nov;Feeder Cattle;142.375;138.275;139.275 S;-3.325
Jan;Feeder Cattle;142.550;138.625;139.600 S;-3.200
Dec;Lean Hogs;61.575;60.500;61.225 S;0.575
Feb;Lean Hogs;68.275;66.625;67.650 S;0.200
Dec;Wheat;518^4;508^2;515^2 S;6^2
Mar;Wheat;522^0;511^2;518^6 S;6^6
Dec;KC Wheat;427^2;420^2;424^0 S;3^0
Mar;KC Wheat;435^2;427^4;433^2 S;4^6
Dec;MPS Wheat;498^2;492^4;492^6 S;-2^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;511^6;506^2;506^6 S;-2^4
Dec;Corn;370^2;367^4;368^6 S;0^2
Mar;Corn;380^4;377^6;378^4 S;-0^4
Jan;Soybeans;903^4;895^4;897^0 S;-4^0
Mar;Soybeans;917^2;909^6;911^2 S;-4^0
Nov;BFP Milk;20.39;20.36;20.36 S;0.00
Dec;BFP Milk;18.85;18.68;18.78 S;0.06
Jan;BFP Milk;18.36;18.19;18.30 S;0.13
Feb;BFP Milk;17.84;17.70;17.75 S;0.07
Mar;BFP Milk;17.47;17.36;17.40 S;0.08
Mar;Sugar;12.87;12.62;12.83 S;0.22
May;Sugar;12.95;12.73;12.92 S;0.19
Dec;B-Pound;1.2937;1.2830;1.2839 S;-0.0069
Dec;J-Yen;0.92290;0.92075;0.92160 S;0.00000
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75435;0.75240;0.75260 S;-0.00085
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11115;1.10290;1.10355 S;-0.00400
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0088;1.0034;1.0038 S;-0.0049
Dec;US Dollar;98.215;97.700;97.899 P;0.291
Dec;Comex Gold;1473.4;1461.2;1463.6 S;-1.1
Feb;Comex Gold;1480.3;1468.1;1470.5 S;-1.1
Dec;Comex Silver;17.210;16.960;17.000 S;-0.100
Mar;Comex Silver;17.355;17.110;17.147 S;-0.101
Dec;Coffee;114.50;113.90;114.60 S;-0.65
Mar;Coffee;116.65;114.15;115.65 S;-0.60
Jan;Crude Oil;58.74;57.50;57.77 S;-0.66
