Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;128.125;126.900;127.500 S;-0.375

Nov;Feeder Cattle;146.625;144.600;145.425 S;-0.475

Jan;Feeder Cattle;146.150;144.200;145.175 S;-0.550

Dec;Lean Hogs;68.050;66.775;67.875 S;0.200

Feb;Lean Hogs;75.175;73.850;74.975 S;-0.025

Dec;Wheat;578^6;568^2;573^2 S;4^6

Mar;Wheat;579^2;570^0;574^0 S;3^6

Dec;KC Wheat;504^2;493^6;496^4 S;-0^4

Mar;KC Wheat;511^6;501^2;504^0 S;-0^4

Dec;MPS Wheat;563^0;552^0;556^2 S;0^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;570^4;560^2;563^6 S;-0^4

Dec;Corn;390^2;386^4;387^4 S;-1^4

Mar;Corn;397^0;393^4;394^0 S;-2^0

Jan;Soybeans;943^2;928^2;928^6 S;-13^4

Mar;Soybeans;956^4;941^4;942^0 S;-13^4

Nov;BFP Milk;17.00;16.95;16.99 S;0.02

Dec;BFP Milk;17.11;16.80;17.08 S;0.24

Jan;BFP Milk;17.46;17.22;17.42 S;0.20

Feb;BFP Milk;17.46;17.25;17.42 S;0.16

Mar;BFP Milk;17.44;17.30;17.43 S;0.13

Mar;Sugar;14.57;14.22;14.52 S;0.20

May;Sugar;14.53;14.21;14.48 S;0.17

Dec;B-Pound;1.3066;1.3007;1.3050 S;-0.0004

Dec;J-Yen;0.91380;0.91195;0.91265 S;0.00090

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76700;0.76465;0.76685 S;0.00085

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12055;1.11600;1.11925 S;0.00195

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0428;1.0375;1.0420 S;0.0035

Dec;US Dollar;97.180;96.885;96.960 S;-0.134

Dec;Comex Gold;1558.8;1546.5;1554.0 S;11.7

Feb;Comex Gold;1564.8;1552.9;1560.1 S;11.5

Dec;Comex Silver;18.055;17.755;17.988 S;0.268

Mar;Comex Silver;18.135;17.835;18.072 S;0.253

Dec;Coffee;116.35;114.05;114.30 S;-0.60

Mar;Coffee;118.65;116.40;116.65 S;-0.60

Jan;Crude Oil;58.36;57.36;57.81 S;-0.21

