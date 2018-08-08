Oct Live Cattle 115.375 113.675 114.375 S -0.850

Aug Feeder Cattle 152.025 148.600 149.850 S -2.000

Oct Feeder Cattle 152.525 148.700 149.500 S -2.775

Aug Lean Hogs 51.225 49.875 49.975 S -0.250

Oct Lean Hogs 46.350 45.225 45.625 S 0.175

Jul Wheat 586.5^2 564.5^0 568.5^2 S -6.5^2

Sep Wheat 607.5^6 587.5^2 590.5^0 S -7.5^2

Jul KC Wheat 598.5^6 578.5^0 579.5^4 S -6.5^4

Sep KC Wheat 626.5^0 606.5^0 607.5^2 S -6.5^6

Jul MPS Wheat 639.5^0 623.5^0 627.5^6 S -0.5^4

Sep MPS Wheat 656.5^0 640.5^6 644.5^6 S -0.5^6

Jul Corn 373.5^2 368.5^6 370.5^6 S -0.5^2

Sep Corn 388.5^0 383.5^2 384.5^4 S -0.5^6

Jul Soybeans 891.5^2 883.5^2 889.5^2 S 12.5^0

Aug Soybeans 897.5^4 885.5^6 895.5^2 S 12.5^4

Jul BFP Milk 15.61 15.46 15.59 S 0.08

Aug BFP Milk 16.09 15.93 16.04 S 0.07

Sep BFP Milk 16.10 15.99 16.08 S 0.05

Oct BFP Milk 15.92 15.81 15.91 S 0.00

Nov BFP Milk 15.68 15.60 15.68 S 0.04

Jul Sugar 11.09 10.84 10.88 S -0.10

Oct Sugar 11.90 11.69 11.78 S 0.01

Jun B-Pound 1.2993 1.2944 1.2955 S -0.0007

Jun J-Yen 0.90335 0.89935 0.89990 S -0.00030

Jun Canada Dollar 0.77195 0.76530 0.76585 S -0.00335

Jun ^uro-Currency 1.16425 1.15850 1.16280 S 0.00385

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0104 1.0066 1.0078 S 0.0007

Jun US Dollar 95.225 94.810 95.046 S -0.152

Aug Comex Gold 1219.2 1210.9 1213.3 S 0.3

Oct Comex Gold 1224.3 1215.6 1218.3 S 0.1

Sep Comex Silver 15.600 15.405 15.472 S 0.014

Dec Comex Silver 15.695 15.570 15.580 S 0.034

Sep Treasury Bond 143.5^9 142.5^15 142.5^19 S -0.5^22

Sep Coffee 113.50 111.70 112.20 S 0.20

Dec Coffee 116.95 115.35 115.55 S 0.05

Jul Cotton 89.31 87.81 88.22 S -0.47

Mar Cotton 89.12 87.15 88.08 S -0.31

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.9847 1.9421 1.9827 S 0.0338

Aug Heating Oil 2.1806 2.1421 2.1742 S 0.0264

Jul Natural Gas 2.900 2.857 2.897 S 0.036

Aug Crude Oil 46.43 45.16 46.20 0.54

