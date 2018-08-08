Oct Live Cattle 115.375 113.675 114.375 S -0.850
Aug Feeder Cattle 152.025 148.600 149.850 S -2.000
Oct Feeder Cattle 152.525 148.700 149.500 S -2.775
Aug Lean Hogs 51.225 49.875 49.975 S -0.250
Oct Lean Hogs 46.350 45.225 45.625 S 0.175
Jul Wheat 586.5^2 564.5^0 568.5^2 S -6.5^2
Sep Wheat 607.5^6 587.5^2 590.5^0 S -7.5^2
Jul KC Wheat 598.5^6 578.5^0 579.5^4 S -6.5^4
Sep KC Wheat 626.5^0 606.5^0 607.5^2 S -6.5^6
Jul MPS Wheat 639.5^0 623.5^0 627.5^6 S -0.5^4
Sep MPS Wheat 656.5^0 640.5^6 644.5^6 S -0.5^6
Jul Corn 373.5^2 368.5^6 370.5^6 S -0.5^2
Sep Corn 388.5^0 383.5^2 384.5^4 S -0.5^6
Jul Soybeans 891.5^2 883.5^2 889.5^2 S 12.5^0
Aug Soybeans 897.5^4 885.5^6 895.5^2 S 12.5^4
Jul BFP Milk 15.61 15.46 15.59 S 0.08
Aug BFP Milk 16.09 15.93 16.04 S 0.07
Sep BFP Milk 16.10 15.99 16.08 S 0.05
Oct BFP Milk 15.92 15.81 15.91 S 0.00
Nov BFP Milk 15.68 15.60 15.68 S 0.04
Jul Sugar 11.09 10.84 10.88 S -0.10
Oct Sugar 11.90 11.69 11.78 S 0.01
Jun B-Pound 1.2993 1.2944 1.2955 S -0.0007
Jun J-Yen 0.90335 0.89935 0.89990 S -0.00030
Jun Canada Dollar 0.77195 0.76530 0.76585 S -0.00335
Jun ^uro-Currency 1.16425 1.15850 1.16280 S 0.00385
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0104 1.0066 1.0078 S 0.0007
Jun US Dollar 95.225 94.810 95.046 S -0.152
Aug Comex Gold 1219.2 1210.9 1213.3 S 0.3
Oct Comex Gold 1224.3 1215.6 1218.3 S 0.1
Sep Comex Silver 15.600 15.405 15.472 S 0.014
Dec Comex Silver 15.695 15.570 15.580 S 0.034
Sep Treasury Bond 143.5^9 142.5^15 142.5^19 S -0.5^22
Sep Coffee 113.50 111.70 112.20 S 0.20
Dec Coffee 116.95 115.35 115.55 S 0.05
Jul Cotton 89.31 87.81 88.22 S -0.47
Mar Cotton 89.12 87.15 88.08 S -0.31
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.9847 1.9421 1.9827 S 0.0338
Aug Heating Oil 2.1806 2.1421 2.1742 S 0.0264
Jul Natural Gas 2.900 2.857 2.897 S 0.036
Aug Crude Oil 46.43 45.16 46.20 0.54
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
