Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;116.800;115.525;115.675 S;-0.825

Aug;Feeder Cattle;150.150;148.325;148.775 S;-0.900

Oct;Feeder Cattle;157.000;155.925;156.250 S;-0.600

Aug;Lean Hogs;84.425;80.025;81.325 S;-2.350

Oct;Lean Hogs;92.400;87.575;88.550 S;-3.250

Jul;Wheat;464^6;452^4;457^6 S;-6^6

Sep;Wheat;471^4;459^0;463^4 S;-7^0

Jul;KC Wheat;441^0;427^2;430^0 S;-8^6

Sep;KC Wheat;449^0;435^2;437^6 S;-9^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;559^2;552^6;554^6 S;-5^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;560^6;555^2;557^0 S;-4^0

Jul;Corn;375^0;356^0;356^4 S;-17^4

Sep;Corn;384^4;365^6;366^2 S;-17^4

Jul;Soybeans;892^6;883^0;884^2 S;-5^2

Aug;Soybeans;906^2;896^4;897^6 S;-5^2

Jul;BFP Milk;15.64;15.54;15.61 S;-0.02

Aug;BFP Milk;15.50;15.39;15.48 S;-0.03

Sep;BFP Milk;15.70;15.63;15.67 S;0.01

Oct;BFP Milk;16.04;15.99;16.04 S;0.00

Nov;BFP Milk;16.27;16.25;16.26 S;-0.02

Jul;Sugar;12.65;12.49;12.53 S;0.00

Oct;Sugar;12.75;12.61;12.65 S;0.02

Jun;B-Pound;1.3187;1.3027;1.3109 P;-0.0056

Jun;J-Yen;0.91015;0.90665;0.90995 P;-0.00225

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75250;0.74705;0.74710 P;0.00450

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13205;1.12830;1.13005 P;-0.00130

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0130;1.0098;1.0121 P;-0.0009

Jun;US Dollar;96.910;96.565;96.764 P;0.096

Aug;Comex Gold;1304.6;1291.3;1298.5 S;1.4

Oct;Comex Gold;1310.4;1297.6;1304.5 S;1.7

Sep;Comex Silver;15.180;14.950;15.110 S;0.127

Dec;Comex Silver;15.270;15.050;15.204 S;0.125

Sep;Coffee;98.20;96.75;97.05 S;0.45

Dec;Coffee;100.95;99.55;99.75 S;0.40

Aug;Crude Oil;60.87;59.60;60.28 S;0.92

