Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200
Oct;Live Cattle;116.800;115.525;115.675 S;-0.825
Aug;Feeder Cattle;150.150;148.325;148.775 S;-0.900
Oct;Feeder Cattle;157.000;155.925;156.250 S;-0.600
Aug;Lean Hogs;84.425;80.025;81.325 S;-2.350
Oct;Lean Hogs;92.400;87.575;88.550 S;-3.250
Jul;Wheat;464^6;452^4;457^6 S;-6^6
Sep;Wheat;471^4;459^0;463^4 S;-7^0
Jul;KC Wheat;441^0;427^2;430^0 S;-8^6
Sep;KC Wheat;449^0;435^2;437^6 S;-9^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;559^2;552^6;554^6 S;-5^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;560^6;555^2;557^0 S;-4^0
Jul;Corn;375^0;356^0;356^4 S;-17^4
Sep;Corn;384^4;365^6;366^2 S;-17^4
Jul;Soybeans;892^6;883^0;884^2 S;-5^2
Aug;Soybeans;906^2;896^4;897^6 S;-5^2
Jul;BFP Milk;15.64;15.54;15.61 S;-0.02
Aug;BFP Milk;15.50;15.39;15.48 S;-0.03
Sep;BFP Milk;15.70;15.63;15.67 S;0.01
Oct;BFP Milk;16.04;15.99;16.04 S;0.00
Nov;BFP Milk;16.27;16.25;16.26 S;-0.02
Jul;Sugar;12.65;12.49;12.53 S;0.00
Oct;Sugar;12.75;12.61;12.65 S;0.02
Jun;B-Pound;1.3187;1.3027;1.3109 P;-0.0056
Jun;J-Yen;0.91015;0.90665;0.90995 P;-0.00225
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75250;0.74705;0.74710 P;0.00450
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13205;1.12830;1.13005 P;-0.00130
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0130;1.0098;1.0121 P;-0.0009
Jun;US Dollar;96.910;96.565;96.764 P;0.096
Aug;Comex Gold;1304.6;1291.3;1298.5 S;1.4
Oct;Comex Gold;1310.4;1297.6;1304.5 S;1.7
Sep;Comex Silver;15.180;14.950;15.110 S;0.127
Dec;Comex Silver;15.270;15.050;15.204 S;0.125
Sep;Coffee;98.20;96.75;97.05 S;0.45
Dec;Coffee;100.95;99.55;99.75 S;0.40
Aug;Crude Oil;60.87;59.60;60.28 S;0.92
