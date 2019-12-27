Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;127.225;126.525;126.700 S;-0.100

Nov;Feeder Cattle;145.825;145.000;145.550 S;0.100

Jan;Feeder Cattle;145.450;144.600;144.800 S;-0.375

Dec;Lean Hogs;71.025;69.825;70.575 S;-0.325

Feb;Lean Hogs;78.625;77.550;77.875 S;-0.400

Dec;Wheat;561^0;549^2;556^2 S;7^2

Mar;Wheat;563^2;552^0;558^4 S;6^6

Dec;KC Wheat;481^4;471^0;479^6 S;9^2

Mar;KC Wheat;489^4;479^6;488^0 S;9^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;554^4;545^4;553^4 S;6^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;562^0;553^6;561^6 S;5^6

Dec;Corn;391^0;388^0;390^0 S;1^4

Mar;Corn;397^4;394^4;396^6 S;1^4

Jan;Soybeans;941^4;928^6;929^4 S;-8^2

Mar;Soybeans;950^4;938^4;941^4 S;-5^0

Nov;BFP Milk;19.33;19.30;19.30 S;-0.05

Dec;BFP Milk;17.14;16.90;17.10 S;0.16

Jan;BFP Milk;17.16;16.99;17.13 S;0.13

Feb;BFP Milk;17.28;17.19;17.28 S;0.08

Mar;BFP Milk;17.24;17.19;17.24 S;0.07

Mar;Sugar;13.60;13.42;13.54 S;0.10

May;Sugar;13.66;13.52;13.63 S;0.09

Dec;B-Pound;1.3149;1.3003;1.3125 S;0.0070

Dec;J-Yen;0.91785;0.91610;0.91775 S;0.00135

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76565;0.76310;0.76575 S;0.00170

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12465;1.11590;1.12445 S;0.00720

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0339;1.0248;1.0335 S;0.0067

Dec;US Dollar;97.160;96.535;96.546 S;-0.510

Dec;Comex Gold;1476.9;1474.0;1513.8 S;-0.9

Feb;Comex Gold;1519.9;1512.1;1518.1 S;0.9

Dec;Comex Silver;17.930;17.920;17.849 S;0.036

Mar;Comex Silver;18.050;17.825;17.943 S;-0.155

Dec;Coffee;132.80;127.65;132.50 S;5.20

Mar;Coffee;135.00;129.90;134.65 S;5.15

Jan;Crude Oil;61.97;61.24;61.72 S;-0.01

