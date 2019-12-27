Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;127.225;126.525;126.700 S;-0.100
Nov;Feeder Cattle;145.825;145.000;145.550 S;0.100
Jan;Feeder Cattle;145.450;144.600;144.800 S;-0.375
Dec;Lean Hogs;71.025;69.825;70.575 S;-0.325
Feb;Lean Hogs;78.625;77.550;77.875 S;-0.400
Dec;Wheat;561^0;549^2;556^2 S;7^2
Mar;Wheat;563^2;552^0;558^4 S;6^6
Dec;KC Wheat;481^4;471^0;479^6 S;9^2
Mar;KC Wheat;489^4;479^6;488^0 S;9^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;554^4;545^4;553^4 S;6^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;562^0;553^6;561^6 S;5^6
Dec;Corn;391^0;388^0;390^0 S;1^4
Mar;Corn;397^4;394^4;396^6 S;1^4
Jan;Soybeans;941^4;928^6;929^4 S;-8^2
Mar;Soybeans;950^4;938^4;941^4 S;-5^0
Nov;BFP Milk;19.33;19.30;19.30 S;-0.05
Dec;BFP Milk;17.14;16.90;17.10 S;0.16
Jan;BFP Milk;17.16;16.99;17.13 S;0.13
Feb;BFP Milk;17.28;17.19;17.28 S;0.08
Mar;BFP Milk;17.24;17.19;17.24 S;0.07
Mar;Sugar;13.60;13.42;13.54 S;0.10
May;Sugar;13.66;13.52;13.63 S;0.09
Dec;B-Pound;1.3149;1.3003;1.3125 S;0.0070
Dec;J-Yen;0.91785;0.91610;0.91775 S;0.00135
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76565;0.76310;0.76575 S;0.00170
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12465;1.11590;1.12445 S;0.00720
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0339;1.0248;1.0335 S;0.0067
Dec;US Dollar;97.160;96.535;96.546 S;-0.510
Dec;Comex Gold;1476.9;1474.0;1513.8 S;-0.9
Feb;Comex Gold;1519.9;1512.1;1518.1 S;0.9
Dec;Comex Silver;17.930;17.920;17.849 S;0.036
Mar;Comex Silver;18.050;17.825;17.943 S;-0.155
Dec;Coffee;132.80;127.65;132.50 S;5.20
Mar;Coffee;135.00;129.90;134.65 S;5.15
Jan;Crude Oil;61.97;61.24;61.72 S;-0.01
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.