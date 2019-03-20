Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;119.500;118.550;119.325 S;0.600

Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.300;141.200;142.250 S;0.000

Oct;Feeder Cattle;152.375;150.200;152.125 S;1.600

Aug;Lean Hogs;82.150;79.000;82.150 S;3.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;90.250;87.300;90.250 S;3.000

Jul;Wheat;465^0;454^6;464^6 S;8^2

Sep;Wheat;470^4;461^0;470^0 S;7^2

Jul;KC Wheat;444^6;436^0;444^0 S;8^2

Sep;KC Wheat;453^0;443^0;452^2 S;7^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;573^4;564^0;571^4 S;6^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;570^2;562^2;569^0 S;5^6

Jul;Corn;372^4;368^6;371^4 S;0^2

Sep;Corn;381^6;378^2;381^0 S;0^2

Jul;Soybeans;906^4;899^2;906^0 S;2^0

Aug;Soybeans;920^0;913^0;919^4 S;2^0

Jul;BFP Milk;15.12;14.94;15.10 S;0.14

Aug;BFP Milk;15.33;15.18;15.31 S;0.18

Sep;BFP Milk;15.60;15.45;15.60 S;0.09

Oct;BFP Milk;16.00;15.87;16.00 S;0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;16.18;16.13;16.25 S;0.01

Jul;Sugar;12.80;12.68;12.74 S;-0.04

Oct;Sugar;12.99;12.87;12.95 S;-0.01

Jun;B-Pound;1.3331;1.3203;1.3304 S;-0.0042

Jun;J-Yen;0.91090;0.90135;0.91025 S;0.00590

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75600;0.75090;0.75515 S;0.00150

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15345;1.14200;1.15320 S;0.00800

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0191;1.0073;1.0188 S;0.0081

Jun;US Dollar;96.030;95.170;95.201 S;-0.531

Aug;Comex Gold;1323.3;1304.3;1307.8 S;7.9

Oct;Comex Gold;1329.2;1310.5;1314.0 S;8.0

Sep;Comex Silver;15.565;15.265;15.318 S;0.138

Dec;Comex Silver;15.650;15.365;15.411 S;0.144

Sep;Coffee;96.80;94.35;94.75 S;-1.90

Dec;Coffee;99.55;97.10;97.45 S;-1.95

Aug;Crude Oil;60.28;58.56;60.23 S;0.84

