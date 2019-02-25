Aug Live Cattle 129.850 128.600 129.225S 0.350

Oct Live Cattle 119.875 119.075 119.600 S 0.125

Aug Feeder Cattle 143.500 142.275 142.500 S -0.400

Oct Feeder Cattle 147.425 146.475 147.025 S 0.175

Aug Lean Hogs 65.075 63.275 63.850 S -1.625

Oct Lean Hogs 75.475 74.225 74.550 S -1.350

Jul Wheat 490^0 466^2 466^6 S -20^0

Sep Wheat 495^0 472^2 472^6 S -19^0

Jul KC Wheat 462^6 441^4 442^2 S -16^2

Sep KC Wheat 470^0 449^0 450^2 S -15^6

Jul MPS Wheat 570^6 554^0 561^0 S -5^6

Sep MPS Wheat 567^2 551^2 553^0 S -11^4

Jul Corn 378^4 370^0 370^4 S -4^6

Sep Corn 387^6 379^2 380^0 S -4^4

Jul Soybeans 921^0 910^2 911^6 S 1^4

Aug Soybeans 934^4 923^6 925^0 S 1^2

Jul BFP Milk 15.26 14.90 15.07 S 0.17

Aug BFP Milk 15.05 14.77 14.91 S 0.09

Sep BFP Milk 15.26 15.08 15.18 S 0.07

Oct BFP Milk 15.69 15.52 15.62 S 0.09

Nov BFP Milk 16.14 16.00 16.09 S 0.08

Jul Sugar 13.41 13.05 13.10 S -0.27

Oct Sugar 13.36 12.95 13.00 S -0.30

Jun B-Pound 1.3129 1.3064 1.3116 S 0.0041

Jun J-Yen 0.90575 0.90035 0.90125 S -0.00305

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76460 0.75975 0.75990 S -0.00300

Jun Euro-Currency 1.13875 1.13545 1.13845 S 0.00240

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0036 1.0007 1.0017 S -0.0003

Jun US Dollar 96.470 96.180 96.271 S -0.092

Aug Comex Gold 1334.9 1327.3 1329.5 S -2.7

Oct Comex Gold 1341.4 1334.0 1336.1 S -2.7

Sep Comex Silver 16.060 15.905 15.928 S -0.067

Dec Comex Silver 16.145 16.005 16.024 S -0.061

Sep Treasury Bond 146^15 145^28 146^4 S -0^9

Sep Coffee 100.50 99.30 99.85 S -0.15

Dec Coffee 103.15 102.05 102.60 S -0.05

Jul Cotton 72.54 72.06 71.93 S 0.09

Mar Cotton 74.86 74.04 74.33 S 0.16

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.7708 1.7007 1.7037 S -0.0631

Aug Heating Oil 2.0402 1.9687 1.9748 S -0.0552

Jul Natural Gas 2.846 2.733 2.836 S 0.123

Aug Crude Oil 58.00 55.55 55.92 S -1.92

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

