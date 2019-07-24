Aug;Live Cattle;110.175;109.425;109.900 S;0.025
Oct;Live Cattle;114.525;113.875;114.300 S;0.050
Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.175;141.925;143.025 S;0.350
Oct;Feeder Cattle;142.950;141.450;142.825 S;0.625
Aug;Lean Hogs;81.975;80.375;80.850 S;-0.950
Oct;Lean Hogs;79.975;78.975;79.250 S;-0.425
Jul;Wheat;498^6;487^2;497^6 S;10^4
Sep;Wheat;508^0;498^2;506^6 S;8^4
Jul;KC Wheat;441^4;430^2;439^4 S;8^0
Sep;KC Wheat;458^4;447^4;455^6 S;6^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;525^0;520^0;522^2 S;1^6
Sep;MPS Wheat;539^2;534^4;536^0 S;1^0
Jul;Corn;430^4;421^4;424^0 S;-1^4
Sep;Corn;436^6;427^6;430^6 S;-0^6
Jul;Soybeans;895^0;883^6;891^0 S;5^2
Aug;Soybeans;900^4;889^4;896^2 S;4^6
Jul;BFP Milk;17.73;17.60;17.71 S;0.06
Aug;BFP Milk;18.06;17.90;18.02 S;0.08
Sep;BFP Milk;18.05;17.87;17.96 S;0.12
Oct;BFP Milk;17.85;17.65;17.76 S;0.13
Nov;BFP Milk;17.43;17.24;17.37 S;0.10
Jul;Sugar;12.23;11.85;12.06 S;0.08
Oct;Sugar;12.23;11.85;12.06 S;0.08
Jun;B-Pound;1.2553;1.2456;1.2510 S;0.0039
Jun;J-Yen;0.93015;0.92720;0.92770 S;0.00025
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76370;0.76240;0.76245 S;-0.00045
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12040;1.11710;1.11835 S;-0.00175
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0216;1.0175;1.0194 S;-0.0003
Jun;US Dollar;97.570;97.260;97.452 S;0.047
Aug;Comex Gold;1436.6;1423.4;1430.2 S;2.8
Oct;Comex Gold;1442.9;1429.4;1436.5 S;2.7
Sep;Comex Silver;16.680;16.350;16.626 S;0.159
Dec;Comex Silver;16.800;16.475;16.750 S;0.153
Sep;Coffee;107.40;104.35;104.70 S;-1.45
Dec;Coffee;111.10;108.10;108.40 S;-1.45
Aug;Crude Oil;57.74;55.45;56.00 S;-0.93
