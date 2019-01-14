Aug Live Cattle 126.775 125.975 126.675 S 0.300
Oct Live Cattle 117.450 116.875 117.175 S -0.025
Aug Feeder Cattle 146.000 144.375 144.850 S -1.275
Oct Feeder Cattle 145.675 144.475 145.150 S -0.600
Aug Lean Hogs 67.625 66.600 66.825 S -0.525
Oct Lean Hogs 72.700 72.000 72.175 S -0.700
Jul Wheat 523^4 513^2 514^2 S -5^2
Sep Wheat 528^2 518^4 519^6 S -5^2
Jul KC Wheat 509^2 498^6 499^0 S -5^4
Sep KC Wheat 519^2 510^0 510^2 S -5^6
Jul MPS Wheat 571^2 565^2 565^4 S -4^4
Sep MPS Wheat 575^4 570^0 570^2 S -4^0
Jul Corn 381^0 377^0 378^4 S 0^2
Sep Corn 389^4 385^2 387^0 S 0^2
Jul Soybeans 895^2 891^0 890^6 S -8^4
Aug Soybeans 911^0 901^4 903^4 S -6^6
Jul BFP Milk 14.49 14.29 14.30 S -0.17
Aug BFP Milk 15.09 14.92 14.93 S -0.13
Sep BFP Milk 15.47 15.39 15.40 S -0.11
Oct BFP Milk 15.87 15.81 15.82 S -0.08
Nov BFP Milk 16.14 16.07 16.08 S -0.04
Jul Sugar 12.84 12.63 12.75 S -0.03
Oct Sugar 12.96 12.77 12.89 S -0.03
Jun B-Pound 1.2971 1.2858 1.2907 S 0.0016
Jun J-Yen 0.93065 0.92615 0.92880 S 0.00235
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75655 0.75555 0.75635 S 0.00025
Jun Euro-Currency 1.15430 1.15115 1.15265 S 0.00005
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0265 1.0217 1.0251 S 0.0033
Jun US Dollar 95.325 95.080 95.207 S -0.041
Aug Comex Gold 1303.1 1294.4 1298.0 S 2.0
Oct Comex Gold 1309.0 1302.0 1304.6 S 2.3
Sep Comex Silver 15.790 15.690 15.781 S 0.019
Dec Comex Silver 15.880 15.790 15.871 S 0.039
Sep Treasury Bond 144^29 P
Sep Coffee 106.90 104.95 106.25 S -0.95
Dec Coffee 109.75 107.90 109.15 S -0.95
Jul Cotton 73.58 72.43 72.99 S 0.50
Mar Cotton 76.22 75.24 75.79 S 0.52
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4350 1.3790 1.3818 S -0.0302
Aug Heating Oil 1.8933 1.8392 1.8424 S -0.0266
Jul Natural Gas 3.618 3.281 3.591 S 0.482
Aug Crude Oil 52.42 50.66 50.80 S -0.93
