Aug Live Cattle 126.775 125.975 126.675 S 0.300

Oct Live Cattle 117.450 116.875 117.175 S -0.025

Aug Feeder Cattle 146.000 144.375 144.850 S -1.275

Oct Feeder Cattle 145.675 144.475 145.150 S -0.600

Aug Lean Hogs 67.625 66.600 66.825 S -0.525

Oct Lean Hogs 72.700 72.000 72.175 S -0.700

Jul Wheat 523^4 513^2 514^2 S -5^2

Sep Wheat 528^2 518^4 519^6 S -5^2

Jul KC Wheat 509^2 498^6 499^0 S -5^4

Sep KC Wheat 519^2 510^0 510^2 S -5^6

Jul MPS Wheat 571^2 565^2 565^4 S -4^4

Sep MPS Wheat 575^4 570^0 570^2 S -4^0

Jul Corn 381^0 377^0 378^4 S 0^2

Sep Corn 389^4 385^2 387^0 S 0^2

Jul Soybeans 895^2 891^0 890^6 S -8^4

Aug Soybeans 911^0 901^4 903^4 S -6^6

Jul BFP Milk 14.49 14.29 14.30 S -0.17

Aug BFP Milk 15.09 14.92 14.93 S -0.13

Sep BFP Milk 15.47 15.39 15.40 S -0.11

Oct BFP Milk 15.87 15.81 15.82 S -0.08

Nov BFP Milk 16.14 16.07 16.08 S -0.04

Jul Sugar 12.84 12.63 12.75 S -0.03

Oct Sugar 12.96 12.77 12.89 S -0.03

Jun B-Pound 1.2971 1.2858 1.2907 S 0.0016

Jun J-Yen 0.93065 0.92615 0.92880 S 0.00235

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75655 0.75555 0.75635 S 0.00025

Jun Euro-Currency 1.15430 1.15115 1.15265 S 0.00005

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0265 1.0217 1.0251 S 0.0033

Jun US Dollar 95.325 95.080 95.207 S -0.041

Aug Comex Gold 1303.1 1294.4 1298.0 S 2.0

Oct Comex Gold 1309.0 1302.0 1304.6 S 2.3

Sep Comex Silver 15.790 15.690 15.781 S 0.019

Dec Comex Silver 15.880 15.790 15.871 S 0.039

Sep Treasury Bond 144^29 P

Sep Coffee 106.90 104.95 106.25 S -0.95

Dec Coffee 109.75 107.90 109.15 S -0.95

Jul Cotton 73.58 72.43 72.99 S 0.50

Mar Cotton 76.22 75.24 75.79 S 0.52

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4350 1.3790 1.3818 S -0.0302

Aug Heating Oil 1.8933 1.8392 1.8424 S -0.0266

Jul Natural Gas 3.618 3.281 3.591 S 0.482

Aug Crude Oil 52.42 50.66 50.80 S -0.93

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

