Aug;Live Cattle;109.525;107.250;109.300 S;1.900

Oct;Live Cattle;113.850;111.625;113.700 S;1.825

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.375;139.225;143.025 S;4.150

Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.300;139.225;142.875 S;3.975

Aug;Lean Hogs;79.075;75.500;79.075 S;3.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;71.000;67.425;71.000 S;3.000

Jul;Wheat;513^6;508^4;509^6 S;-7^0

Sep;Wheat;511^0;498^6;502^6 S;-8^2

Jul;KC Wheat;443^0;439^0;440^4 S;-1^4

Sep;KC Wheat;440^2;430^4;439^2 S;-1^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;540^4;540^4;526^6 S;-6^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;534^0;525^0;526^4 S;-6^0

Jul;Corn;437^6;429^2;431^6 S;-6^6

Sep;Corn;439^4;429^0;432^4 S;-7^0

Jul;Soybeans;881^2;870^6;882^6 S;7^4

Aug;Soybeans;886^2;871^6;886^0 S;7^0

Jul;BFP Milk;17.98;17.75;17.80 S;0.00

Aug;BFP Milk;18.02;17.86;17.96 S;0.01

Sep;BFP Milk;18.01;17.92;17.96 S;0.00

Oct;BFP Milk;17.84;17.77;17.78 S;-0.02

Nov;BFP Milk;17.32;17.27;17.28 S;0.02

Jul;Sugar;12.43;12.26;12.35 S;-0.10

Oct;Sugar;1.2560;1.2480;1.2507 S;-0.0052

Jun;B-Pound;0.92465;0.92240;0.92325 S;-0.00135

Jun;J-Yen;0.76400;0.76285;0.76370 S;-0.00175

Jun;Canada Dollar;1.12810;1.12555;1.12700 S;-0.00085

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.0140;1.0112;1.0129 S;0.0001

Jun;Swiss Franc;97.195;96.970;97.095 S;0.136

Jun;US Dollar;1408.1;1394.0;1406.8 S;-0.7

Aug;Comex Gold;1414.1;1399.8;1412.8 S;-0.7

Oct;Comex Gold;15.155;14.965;15.147 S;0.085

Sep;Comex Silver;15.270;15.090;15.264 S;0.078

Dec;Comex Silver;15.435;15.315;15.351 S;0.050

Sep;Coffee;108.30;105.35;107.45 S;1.05

Dec;Coffee;112.10;109.10;111.30 S;1.10

Aug;Crude Oil;59.00;57.42;57.94 S;0.69

