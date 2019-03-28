Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;116.825;116.200;116.500 S;-0.150

Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.175;141.950;141.975 S;-0.150

Oct;Feeder Cattle;149.875;148.650;149.675 S;0.150

Aug;Lean Hogs;86.075;83.675;83.675 S;-3.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;94.750;91.800;91.800 S;-3.000

Jul;Wheat;469^2;459^4;464^4 S;-5^0

Sep;Wheat;474^4;465^2;470^4 S;-4^4

Jul;KC Wheat;444^4;435^6;438^6 S;-5^6

Sep;KC Wheat;452^0;444^0;446^6 S;-5^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;567^6;558^4;560^0 S;-7^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;566^6;560^0;561^0 S;-5^6

Jul;Corn;374^6;372^0;374^0 S;0^2

Sep;Corn;384^4;381^4;383^6 S;0^2

Jul;Soybeans;891^6;886^4;889^4 S;2^0

Aug;Soybeans;905^4;900^0;903^0 S;2^0

Jul;BFP Milk;15.77;15.51;15.63 S;-0.04

Aug;BFP Milk;15.55;15.33;15.49 S;0.00

Sep;BFP Milk;15.74;15.58;15.66 S;0.01

Oct;BFP Milk;16.06;15.97;16.03 S;0.04

Nov;BFP Milk;16.29;16.26;16.27 S;0.03

Jul;Sugar;12.73;12.49;12.53 S;0.00

Oct;Sugar;12.85;12.63;12.63 S;0.00

Jun;B-Pound;1.3249;1.3085;1.3318 P;-0.0215

Jun;J-Yen;0.91450;0.90770;0.91175 P;-0.00190

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74905;0.74700;0.74920 P;-0.00220

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13350;1.12875;1.13425 P;-0.00405

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0131;1.0101;1.0129 P;-0.0010

Jun;US Dollar;96.855;96.360;96.283 P;0.477

Aug;Comex Gold;1317.6;1293.3;1295.3 S;-20.9

Oct;Comex Gold;1323.2;1299.5;1301.4 S;-20.7

Sep;Comex Silver;15.315;14.955;14.973 S;-0.308

Dec;Comex Silver;15.410;15.045;15.065 S;-0.302

Sep;Coffee;97.20;95.35;96.60 S;0.15

Dec;Coffee;99.90;98.15;99.35 S;0.15

Aug;Crude Oil;59.63;58.41;59.48 S;-0.17

