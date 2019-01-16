Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.600;116.675;117.500 S;0.450

Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.100;143.150;143.775 S;-0.975

Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.700;144.075;145.550 S;0.050

Aug;Lean Hogs;66.400;64.025;65.075 S;-1.875

Oct;Lean Hogs;71.325;70.000;70.825 S;-1.150

Jul;Wheat;516^6;511^0;512^4 S;1^4

Sep;Wheat;521^6;516^4;518^0 S;2^0

Jul;KC Wheat;500^6;494^2;495^4 S;0^0

Sep;KC Wheat;512^0;505^4;506^4 S;-0^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;568^6;562^0;565^0 S;3^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;573^4;566^6;569^6 S;3^0

Jul;Corn;375^0;372^4;374^0 S;2^6

Sep;Corn;383^2;381^2;382^2 S;2^4

Jul;Soybeans;900^0;891^2;894^4 S;1^2

Aug;Soybeans;913^4;904^6;908^0 S;1^2

Jul;BFP Milk;14.35;14.24;14.27 S;-0.10

Aug;BFP Milk;14.94;14.80;14.82 S;-0.11

Sep;BFP Milk;15.35;15.28;15.29 S;-0.11

Oct;BFP Milk;15.79;15.70;15.72 S;-0.12

Nov;BFP Milk;16.07;16.00;16.01 S;-0.06

Jul;Sugar;13.27;13.06;13.17 S;-0.06

Oct;Sugar;13.37;13.19;13.30 S;0.05

Jun;B-Pound;1.2938;1.2865;1.2872 P;0.0043

Jun;J-Yen;0.92730;0.92190;0.92555 P;-0.00280

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75770;0.75620;0.75555 P;0.00210

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14830;1.14365;1.14605 P;0.00000

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0188;1.0149;1.0179 P;-0.0025

Jun;US Dollar;95.795;95.480;95.675 P;-0.025

Aug;Comex Gold;1301.9;1294.1;1300.3 S;4.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1307.8;1300.8;1306.6 S;4.5

Sep;Comex Silver;15.765;15.625;15.729 S;0.014

Dec;Comex Silver;15.855;15.710;15.820 S;0.019

Sep;Coffee;106.10;103.90;105.55 S;1.00

Dec;Coffee;108.80;106.65;108.25 S;0.90

Aug;Crude Oil;73.56;72.21;73.27 S;0.91

