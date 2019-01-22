Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200
Oct;Live Cattle;117.250;116.200;116.425 S;-1.025
Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.425;140.150;141.050 S;-0.400
Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.775;142.675;142.950 S;-1.450
Aug;Lean Hogs;66.825;65.375;66.100 S;-0.175
Oct;Lean Hogs;72.200;71.600;72.025 S;0.000
Jul;Wheat;526^0;514^2;521^2 S;3^4
Sep;Wheat;531^2;520^2;527^0 S;3^4
Jul;KC Wheat;514^0;502^6;509^6 S;3^6
Sep;KC Wheat;523^0;511^6;518^6 S;3^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;579^2;567^6;572^0 S;-2^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;583^4;572^0;576^4 S;-2^4
Jul;Corn;382^2;376^6;379^0 S;-2^6
Sep;Corn;390^4;385^2;387^2 S;-2^6
Jul;Soybeans;919^4;899^4;909^2 S;-7^4
Aug;Soybeans;932^6;913^4;922^6 S;-7^2
Jul;BFP Milk;14.33;14.11;14.13 S;-0.11
Aug;BFP Milk;14.74;14.48;14.49 S;-0.15
Sep;BFP Milk;15.12;14.86;14.88 S;-0.16
Oct;BFP Milk;15.62;15.35;15.40 S;-0.18
Nov;BFP Milk;15.90;15.75;15.76 S;-0.10
Jul;Sugar;13.08;12.82;12.93 S;-0.10
Oct;Sugar;13.20;12.96;13.06 S;-0.10
Jun;B-Pound;1.3012;1.2866;1.2994 S;0.0086
Jun;J-Yen;0.92025;0.91510;0.91905 S;0.00325
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75630;0.75150;0.75155 S;-0.00405
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14450;1.13890;1.14150 S;-0.00130
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0106;1.0064;1.0082 S;-0.0024
Jun;US Dollar;96.150;95.870;95.959 S;-0.003
Aug;Comex Gold;1291.1;1282.1;1289.5 S;0.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1297.2;1288.7;1295.9 S;0.8
Sep;Comex Silver;15.465;15.280;15.415 S;-0.064
Dec;Comex Silver;15.535;15.375;15.503 S;-0.064
Sep;Coffee;108.80;106.10;106.60 S;-1.45
Dec;Coffee;111.50;108.85;109.35 S;-1.40
Aug;Crude Oil;74.66;73.76;73.13 S;-0.76
