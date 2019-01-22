Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.250;116.200;116.425 S;-1.025

Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.425;140.150;141.050 S;-0.400

Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.775;142.675;142.950 S;-1.450

Aug;Lean Hogs;66.825;65.375;66.100 S;-0.175

Oct;Lean Hogs;72.200;71.600;72.025 S;0.000

Jul;Wheat;526^0;514^2;521^2 S;3^4

Sep;Wheat;531^2;520^2;527^0 S;3^4

Jul;KC Wheat;514^0;502^6;509^6 S;3^6

Sep;KC Wheat;523^0;511^6;518^6 S;3^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;579^2;567^6;572^0 S;-2^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;583^4;572^0;576^4 S;-2^4

Jul;Corn;382^2;376^6;379^0 S;-2^6

Sep;Corn;390^4;385^2;387^2 S;-2^6

Jul;Soybeans;919^4;899^4;909^2 S;-7^4

Aug;Soybeans;932^6;913^4;922^6 S;-7^2

Jul;BFP Milk;14.33;14.11;14.13 S;-0.11

Aug;BFP Milk;14.74;14.48;14.49 S;-0.15

Sep;BFP Milk;15.12;14.86;14.88 S;-0.16

Oct;BFP Milk;15.62;15.35;15.40 S;-0.18

Nov;BFP Milk;15.90;15.75;15.76 S;-0.10

Jul;Sugar;13.08;12.82;12.93 S;-0.10

Oct;Sugar;13.20;12.96;13.06 S;-0.10

Jun;B-Pound;1.3012;1.2866;1.2994 S;0.0086

Jun;J-Yen;0.92025;0.91510;0.91905 S;0.00325

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75630;0.75150;0.75155 S;-0.00405

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14450;1.13890;1.14150 S;-0.00130

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0106;1.0064;1.0082 S;-0.0024

Jun;US Dollar;96.150;95.870;95.959 S;-0.003

Aug;Comex Gold;1291.1;1282.1;1289.5 S;0.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1297.2;1288.7;1295.9 S;0.8

Sep;Comex Silver;15.465;15.280;15.415 S;-0.064

Dec;Comex Silver;15.535;15.375;15.503 S;-0.064

Sep;Coffee;108.80;106.10;106.60 S;-1.45

Dec;Coffee;111.50;108.85;109.35 S;-1.40

Aug;Crude Oil;74.66;73.76;73.13 S;-0.76

