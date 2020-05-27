Commodities
Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;100.850;99.200;100.725 S;1.475

Nov;Feeder Cattle;135.000;133.025;134.025 S;0.725

Jan;Feeder Cattle;135.925;134.025;135.075 S;0.650

Dec;Lean Hogs;62.000;60.050;60.175 S;-0.325

Feb;Lean Hogs;61.175;58.825;59.300 S;-0.275

Dec;Wheat;511^6;501^2;504^4 S;-2^2

Mar;Wheat;514^6;504^4;508^0 S;-2^4

Dec;KC Wheat;454^2;446^2;451^6 S;4^4

Mar;KC Wheat;460^4;452^6;458^2 S;4^2

Dec;MPS Wheat;520^4;512^0;513^2 S;-4^4

Mar;MPS Wheat;531^2;523^4;524^4 S;-4^2

Dec;Corn;321^6;319^2;320^4 S;1^4

Mar;Corn;326^4;324^0;325^2 S;1^2

Jan;Soybeans;851^2;843^4;848^4 S;1^4

Mar;Soybeans;852^6;845^2;850^2 S;1^4

Nov;BFP Milk;12.24;12.19;12.23 S;0.02

Dec;BFP Milk;17.98;17.48;17.93 S;0.31

Jan;BFP Milk;17.20;16.77;17.15 S;0.26

Feb;BFP Milk;16.33;16.10;16.29 S;-0.06

Mar;BFP Milk;16.29;16.13;16.29 S;-0.13

Mar;Sugar;11.12;10.72;10.80 S;-0.25

May;Sugar;11.15;10.82;10.94 S;-0.16

Dec;B-Pound;1.2355;1.2203;1.2256 S;-0.0088

Dec;J-Yen;0.93160;0.92655;0.92875 S;-0.00165

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.10345;1.09375;1.09945 S;0.00005

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0365;1.0285;1.0327 S;-0.0039

Dec;Swiss Franc;99.360;98.715;99.058 S;0.129

Dec;US Dollar;1713.1;1684.2;1710.7 S;5.7

Dec;Comex Gold;1729.1;1701.6;1726.8 S;-1.6

Feb;Comex Gold;17.430;17.430;17.686 S;-0.572

Dec;Comex Silver;17.855;17.225;17.757 S;0.225

Dec;Coffee;106.00;101.45;102.50 S;-2.60

Mar;Coffee;107.55;103.20;104.20 S;-2.45

Jun;Crude Oil;34.32;32.18;32.81 S;-1.56

