Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.075;116.500;117.000 S;0.150

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.850;143.100;143.775 S;0.750

Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.500;144.450;145.375 S;0.700

Aug;Lean Hogs;64.875;63.425;63.500 S;-1.350

Oct;Lean Hogs;71.200;70.300;70.300 S;-0.975

Jul;Wheat;529^0;521^0;521^4 S;-4^4

Sep;Wheat;534^6;527^4;528^2 S;-3^4

Jul;KC Wheat;518^0;510^4;511^4 S;-3^4

Sep;KC Wheat;526^4;519^6;521^0 S;-3^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;580^0;571^0;576^2 S;0^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;583^6;575^2;579^6 S;0^4

Jul;Corn;379^6;375^6;377^0 S;-1^6

Sep;Corn;388^2;384^2;385^4 S;-1^6

Jul;Soybeans;919^4;909^2;916^0 S;1^0

Aug;Soybeans;932^6;923^0;929^6 S;1^0

Jul;BFP Milk;14.02;13.90;13.94 S;-0.04

Aug;BFP Milk;14.27;14.08;14.12 S;-0.07

Sep;BFP Milk;14.61;14.42;14.46 S;-0.09

Oct;BFP Milk;15.13;14.93;14.98 S;-0.11

Nov;BFP Milk;15.51;15.38;15.42 S;-0.13

Jul;Sugar;13.07;12.95;12.98 S;0.01

Oct;Sugar;13.17;13.06;13.11 S;0.03

Jun;B-Pound;1.3128;1.3046;1.3087 S;-0.0004

Jun;J-Yen;0.91770;0.91440;0.91530 S;-0.00060

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75240;0.75040;0.75145 S;-0.00025

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14405;1.13375;1.13480 S;-0.00800

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0113;1.0070;1.0079 S;-0.0018

Jun;US Dollar;96.375;95.715;96.297 S;0.468

Aug;Comex Gold;1290.0;1281.5;1285.9 S;-4.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1296.3;1288.3;1292.3 S;-4.4

Sep;Comex Silver;15.485;15.345;15.392 S;-0.046

Dec;Comex Silver;15.540;15.465;15.479 S;-0.079

Sep;Coffee;109.15;106.25;108.45 S;1.80

Dec;Coffee;111.75;109.05;111.20 S;1.80

Aug;Crude Oil;53.47;52.07;53.13 S;0.55

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments