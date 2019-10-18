Aug;Live Cattle;114.250;112.250;113.625 S;-0.750
Oct;Live Cattle;119.500;117.750;119.075 S;-0.475
Aug;Feeder Cattle;144.525;142.550;143.500 S;-0.700
Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.050;138.525;139.450 S;-1.400
Aug;Lean Hogs;79.325;76.175;77.475 S;-0.175
Oct;Lean Hogs;85.025;82.200;83.450 S;-0.350
Jul;Wheat;532^6;521^0;532^2 S;6^6
Sep;Wheat;537^2;525^6;537^0 S;6^6
Jul;KC Wheat;434^0;426^6;433^6 S;2^4
Sep;KC Wheat;446^4;439^6;446^0 S;2^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;551^4;542^2;544^4 S;-7^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;565^0;555^6;558^2 S;-7^4
Jul;Corn;395^6;389^6;391^0 S;-3^6
Sep;Corn;407^2;401^6;402^6 S;-3^6
Jul;Soybeans;938^4;930^4;934^0 S;2^4
Aug;Soybeans;952^0;944^2;947^4 S;2^2
Jul;BFP Milk;18.64;18.61;18.63 S;0.03
Aug;BFP Milk;18.59;18.43;18.56 S;0.00
Sep;BFP Milk;18.03;17.94;18.00 S;-0.02
Oct;BFP Milk;17.33;17.20;17.28 S;0.00
Nov;BFP Milk;16.92;16.83;16.86 S;-0.02
Jul;Sugar;12.34;12.20;12.32 S;0.08
Oct;Sugar;12.43;12.31;12.41 S;0.07
Jun;B-Pound;1.3020;1.2862;1.2970 S;0.0069
Jun;J-Yen;0.92575;0.92285;0.92525 S;0.00185
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76285;0.76165;0.76265 S;0.00080
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12150;1.11570;1.12040 S;0.00370
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0205;1.0153;1.0194 S;0.0028
Jun;US Dollar;97.395;96.910;97.008 S;-0.327
Aug;Comex Gold;1497.9;1488.3;1494.1 S;-4.2
Oct;Comex Gold;1504.1;1495.3;1501.0 S;-4.2
Sep;Comex Silver;17.755;17.580;17.719 S;-0.033
Dec;Comex Silver;17.825;17.725;17.792 S;-0.033
Sep;Coffee;99.55;96.05;99.10 S;2.70
Dec;Coffee;101.80;98.30;101.35 S;2.65
Aug;Crude Oil;54.69;53.44;53.87 S;-0.16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.