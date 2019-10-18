Aug;Live Cattle;114.250;112.250;113.625 S;-0.750

Oct;Live Cattle;119.500;117.750;119.075 S;-0.475

Aug;Feeder Cattle;144.525;142.550;143.500 S;-0.700

Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.050;138.525;139.450 S;-1.400

Aug;Lean Hogs;79.325;76.175;77.475 S;-0.175

Oct;Lean Hogs;85.025;82.200;83.450 S;-0.350

Jul;Wheat;532^6;521^0;532^2 S;6^6

Sep;Wheat;537^2;525^6;537^0 S;6^6

Jul;KC Wheat;434^0;426^6;433^6 S;2^4

Sep;KC Wheat;446^4;439^6;446^0 S;2^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;551^4;542^2;544^4 S;-7^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;565^0;555^6;558^2 S;-7^4

Jul;Corn;395^6;389^6;391^0 S;-3^6

Sep;Corn;407^2;401^6;402^6 S;-3^6

Jul;Soybeans;938^4;930^4;934^0 S;2^4

Aug;Soybeans;952^0;944^2;947^4 S;2^2

Jul;BFP Milk;18.64;18.61;18.63 S;0.03

Aug;BFP Milk;18.59;18.43;18.56 S;0.00

Sep;BFP Milk;18.03;17.94;18.00 S;-0.02

Oct;BFP Milk;17.33;17.20;17.28 S;0.00

Nov;BFP Milk;16.92;16.83;16.86 S;-0.02

Jul;Sugar;12.34;12.20;12.32 S;0.08

Oct;Sugar;12.43;12.31;12.41 S;0.07

Jun;B-Pound;1.3020;1.2862;1.2970 S;0.0069

Jun;J-Yen;0.92575;0.92285;0.92525 S;0.00185

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76285;0.76165;0.76265 S;0.00080

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12150;1.11570;1.12040 S;0.00370

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0205;1.0153;1.0194 S;0.0028

Jun;US Dollar;97.395;96.910;97.008 S;-0.327

Aug;Comex Gold;1497.9;1488.3;1494.1 S;-4.2

Oct;Comex Gold;1504.1;1495.3;1501.0 S;-4.2

Sep;Comex Silver;17.755;17.580;17.719 S;-0.033

Dec;Comex Silver;17.825;17.725;17.792 S;-0.033

Sep;Coffee;99.55;96.05;99.10 S;2.70

Dec;Coffee;101.80;98.30;101.35 S;2.65

Aug;Crude Oil;54.69;53.44;53.87 S;-0.16

