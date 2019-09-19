Aug;Live Cattle;106.250;105.325;105.825 S;-0.325
Oct;Live Cattle;112.750;112.000;112.525 S;0.150
Aug;Feeder Cattle;140.225;139.200;139.950 S;0.075
Oct;Feeder Cattle;137.675;136.150;137.250 S;0.950
Aug;Lean Hogs;70.325;66.650;67.950 S;0.150
Oct;Lean Hogs;76.400;73.225;75.050 S;0.225
Jul;Wheat;492^0;484^4;488^0 S;-1^4
Sep;Wheat;497^4;490^6;494^2 S;-1^4
Jul;KC Wheat;414^0;405^4;409^4 S;-0^2
Sep;KC Wheat;426^6;419^2;423^2 S;-0^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;526^6;511^4;520^2 S;7^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;539^6;526^6;533^6 S;5^6
Jul;Corn;373^6;369^4;372^6 S;1^4
Sep;Corn;385^0;380^6;384^0 S;1^4
Jul;Soybeans;895^0;886^2;893^0 S;4^2
Aug;Soybeans;908^2;899^6;906^0 S;3^6
Jul;BFP Milk;18.29;18.25;18.25 S;0.00
Aug;BFP Milk;18.78;18.37;18.48 S;-0.26
Sep;BFP Milk;18.30;18.04;18.12 S;0.02
Oct;BFP Milk;17.57;17.33;17.47 S;0.20
Nov;BFP Milk;16.89;16.76;16.85 S;0.16
Jul;Sugar;11.10;10.92;10.99 S;-0.01
Oct;Sugar;11.10;10.92;10.99 S;-0.01
Jun;B-Pound;1.2602;1.2478;1.2577 S;0.0058
Jun;J-Yen;0.93330;0.92730;0.93175 S;0.00255
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75650;0.75330;0.75605 S;0.00275
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11440;1.10935;1.11235 S;0.00110
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0174;1.0090;1.0154 S;0.0041
Jun;US Dollar;98.210;97.775;97.847 S;-0.214
Aug;Comex Gold;1512.1;1496.3;1506.2 S;-9.7
Oct;Comex Gold;1518.0;1503.0;1512.5 S;-10.1
Sep;Comex Silver;18.015;17.655;17.884 S;-0.094
Dec;Comex Silver;18.105;17.850;18.017 S;-0.092
Sep;Coffee;104.25;101.75;101.95 S;-2.00
Dec;Coffee;106.45;104.05;104.25 S;-2.00
Aug;Crude Oil;59.49;58.02;58.19 S;0.41
