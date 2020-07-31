commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;108.000;106.350;107.875 S;1.125
Nov;Feeder Cattle;144.900;142.650;144.675 S;1.650
Jan;Feeder Cattle;146.475;143.900;146.225 S;1.800
Dec;Lean Hogs;52.100;51.100;52.000 S;0.575
Feb;Lean Hogs;49.825;47.875;49.625 S;1.300
Dec;Wheat;535^2;528^4;531^2 S;1^6
Mar;Wheat;542^0;534^6;538^6 S;2^6
Dec;KC Wheat;445^2;439^4;442^4 S;2^4
Mar;KC Wheat;455^4;450^0;453^0 S;2^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;516^6;509^2;514^0 S;1^0
Mar;MPS Wheat;530^4;523^0;527^6 S;1^4
Dec;Corn;317^4;314^4;316^0 S;0^2
Mar;Corn;328^2;325^4;327^0 S;0^2
Jan;Soybeans;899^2;893^4;897^4 S;5^6
Mar;Soybeans;893^2;887^2;890^2 S;3^4
Nov;BFP Milk;24.55;24.52;24.55 S;0.01
Dec;BFP Milk;21.05;20.73;21.03 S;0.23
Jan;BFP Milk;18.92;18.57;18.92 S;0.10
Feb;BFP Milk;17.99;17.79;17.99 S;0.17
Mar;BFP Milk;16.94;16.77;16.93 S;0.19
Mar;Sugar;12.72;12.11;12.64 S;0.53
May;Sugar;13.27;12.72;13.20 S;0.47
Dec;B-Pound;1.3174;1.3073;1.3108 S;-0.0008
Dec;J-Yen;0.96025;0.94335;0.94595 S;-0.00945
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.19195;1.17725;1.17995 S;-0.00600
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.1056;1.0943;1.0956 S;-0.0058
Dec;Swiss Franc;93.525;92.510;93.321 S;0.426
Dec;US Dollar;1981.1;1948.0;1962.8 S;25.5
Dec;Comex Gold;1992.4;1960.0;1973.9 S;24.8
Feb;Comex Gold;24.670;23.410;24.216 S;1.133
Dec;Comex Silver;24.905;23.670;24.469 S;1.124
Dec;Coffee;119.40;115.20;118.95 S;3.60
Mar;Coffee;122.05;118.05;121.60 S;3.35
Jun;Crude Oil;40.55;39.66;40.27 S;0.50
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!