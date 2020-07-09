commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;104.725;103.250;103.925 S;0.425
Nov;Feeder Cattle;135.425;133.800;134.525 S;0.475
Jan;Feeder Cattle;136.900;135.275;136.175 S;0.500
Dec;Lean Hogs;46.200;44.600;45.850 S;1.800
Feb;Lean Hogs;51.175;48.750;50.225 S;2.275
Dec;Wheat;537^6;520^6;526^2 S;8^6
Mar;Wheat;531^2;515^6;525^0 S;8^4
Dec;KC Wheat;458^4;455^0;452^0 S;0^0
Mar;KC Wheat;464^2;454^6;456^6 S;0^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;506^0;498^6;514^6 S;2^6
Mar;MPS Wheat;530^4;519^4;526^0 S;2^6
Dec;Corn;356^4;348^2;351^2 S;3^0
Mar;Corn;355^0;345^6;348^6 S;2^4
Jan;Soybeans;907^0;899^4;898^2 S;3^4
Mar;Soybeans;904^2;893^0;896^4 S;4^0
Nov;BFP Milk;24.18;23.75;24.17 S;0.51
Dec;BFP Milk;22.28;21.43;22.28 S;0.75
Jan;BFP Milk;19.82;19.00;19.82 S;0.75
Feb;BFP Milk;18.46;17.87;18.37 S;0.44
Mar;BFP Milk;17.40;17.23;17.40 S;0.13
Mar;Sugar;12.15;11.82;11.84 S;-0.24
May;Sugar;12.84;12.54;12.57 S;-0.21
Dec;B-Pound;1.2674;1.2604;1.2625 S;-0.0010
Dec;J-Yen;0.93450;0.93180;0.93355 S;0.00005
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13865;1.13010;1.13125 S;-0.00460
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0701;1.0652;1.0655 S;-0.0031
Dec;Swiss Franc;96.755;96.180;96.673 S;0.342
Dec;US Dollar;1825.5;1799.6;1803.8 S;-12.4
Dec;Comex Gold;1838.6;1814.8;1817.6 S;-12.7
Feb;Comex Gold;19.365;18.835;18.882 S;-0.191
Dec;Comex Silver;19.445;18.830;18.962 S;-0.141
Dec;Coffee;100.35;99.50;102.25 S;-0.80
Mar;Coffee;100.80;98.35;98.75 S;-1.25
Jun;Crude Oil;40.99;39.27;39.62 S;-1.47
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!