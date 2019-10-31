Aug Live Cattle 118.375 116.825 117.225 S -1.075

Oct Live Cattle 123.100 121.775 122.350 S -0.750

Aug Feeder Cattle 146.175 145.875 145.950 S -0.075

Oct Feeder Cattle 144.925 143.150 144.675 S -0.125

Aug Lean Hogs 73.775 71.100 73.325 S 0.050

Oct Lean Hogs 80.225 77.650 79.850 S 0.275

Jul Wheat 512^2 501^0 508^6 S -0^4

Sep Wheat 517^6 507^0 514^6 S -0^2

Jul KC Wheat 420^6 410^0 419^6 S 1^4

Sep KC Wheat 433^4 422^6 432^2 S 1^6

Jul MPS Wheat 524^6 518^0 524^0 S 0^4

Sep MPS Wheat 541^0 535^0 540^4 S 1^6

Jul Corn 391^0 384^6 390^0 S -0^6

Sep Corn 399^4 394^4 398^6 S -0^6

Jul Soybeans 920^2 910^4 916^6 S 0^6

Aug Soybeans 935^4 925^0 932^2 S 1^6

Jul BFP Milk 20.37 19.85 20.11 S -0.09

Aug BFP Milk 19.85 19.34 19.47 S 0.00

Sep BFP Milk 18.00 17.84 17.87 S -0.04

Oct BFP Milk 17.20 17.09 17.16 S -0.01

Nov BFP Milk 16.98 16.92 16.95 S 0.03

Jul Sugar 12.52 12.31 12.48 S 0.07

Oct Sugar 12.62 12.42 12.58 S 0.07

Jun B-Pound 1.2994 1.2917 1.2957 S 0.0044

Jun J-Yen 0.92890 0.92070 0.92825 S 0.00785

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76160 0.75950 0.76000 S 0.00095

Jun Euro-Currency 1.12075 1.11635 1.11765 S 0.00155

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0174 1.0139 1.0164 S 0.0032

Jun US Dollar 97.255 97.015 97.439 P -0.274

Aug Comex Gold 1523.7 1503.3 1521.8 S 16.0

Oct Comex Gold 1528.5 1511.4 1526.9 S 16.4

Sep Comex Silver 18.335 17.960 18.220 S 0.205

Dec Comex Silver 18.385 18.040 18.303 S 0.216

Sep Treasury Bond 160^26 158^26 160^19 S 1^26

Sep Coffee 105.75 102.90 105.45 S 2.65

Dec Coffee 107.80 105.10 107.55 S 2.65

Jul Cotton 65.96 64.02 64.44 S -1.26

Mar Cotton 67.80 66.64 66.87 S -0.82

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6299 1.5800 1.5946 S -0.0268

Aug Heating Oil 1.9165 1.8594 1.8758 S -0.0306

Jul Natural Gas 2.738 2.606 2.633 S -0.072

Aug Crude Oil 55.64 53.84 54.25 S -1.00

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

