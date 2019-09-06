Aug;Live Cattle;102.025;99.500;99.750 S;-2.475

Oct;Live Cattle;108.075;106.175;106.400 S;-2.000

Aug;Feeder Cattle;134.625;132.250;133.350 S;-1.050

Oct;Feeder Cattle;131.425;128.725;130.375 S;-1.200

Aug;Lean Hogs;65.300;62.475;62.475 S;-3.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;73.550;70.850;70.850 S;-3.000

Jul;Wheat;461^0;458^4;460^2 S;-3^6

Sep;Wheat;466^6;460^2;463^6 S;-2^4

Jul;KC Wheat;379^0;376^0;375^2 S;-6^6

Sep;KC Wheat;394^4;390^0;393^2 S;-0^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;484^0;483^6;474^6 S;-9^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;502^0;494^0;494^2 S;-7^6

Jul;Corn;348^2;341^4;342^4 S;-4^0

Sep;Corn;360^2;353^0;355^4 S;-3^2

Jul;Soybeans;853^4;844^6;845^0 S;-4^6

Aug;Soybeans;866^4;856^0;857^6 S;-3^6

Jul;BFP Milk;17.98;17.90;17.96 S;0.08

Aug;BFP Milk;17.73;17.62;17.72 S;0.10

Sep;BFP Milk;17.41;17.31;17.36 S;0.02

Oct;BFP Milk;16.92;16.85;16.90 S;-0.04

Nov;BFP Milk;16.40;16.34;16.36 S;-0.04

Jul;Sugar;11.07;10.91;11.02 S;0.05

Oct;Sugar;11.07;10.91;11.02 S;0.05

Jun;B-Pound;1.2348;1.2284;1.2298 S;-0.0027

Jun;J-Yen;0.93835;0.93415;0.93605 S;0.00060

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76085;0.75570;0.75995 S;0.00350

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10635;1.10265;1.10370 S;-0.00070

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0155;1.0090;1.0130 S;-0.0011

Jun;US Dollar;98.480;98.140;98.382 P;-0.017

Aug;Comex Gold;1536.2;1510.7;1515.5 S;-10.1

Oct;Comex Gold;1542.2;1517.5;1521.7 S;-9.9

Sep;Comex Silver;18.890;18.045;18.119 S;-0.642

Dec;Comex Silver;19.020;18.190;18.253 S;-0.657

Sep;Coffee;97.30;95.00;97.05 S;1.65

Dec;Coffee;100.70;98.50;100.45 S;1.65

Aug;Crude Oil;56.84;54.75;56.43 S;0.30

