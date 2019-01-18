Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.550;116.450;117.450 S;0.625

Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.975;140.825;141.450 S;0.025

Oct;Feeder Cattle;144.925;143.500;144.400 S;0.175

Aug;Lean Hogs;67.400;64.650;66.275 S;1.650

Oct;Lean Hogs;73.025;70.825;72.025 S;1.400

Jul;Wheat;522^6;515^2;517^6 S;-1^0

Sep;Wheat;527^6;520^6;523^4 S;-0^2

Jul;KC Wheat;509^0;503^2;506^0 S;1^2

Sep;KC Wheat;518^6;513^0;515^2 S;0^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;574^6;569^4;572^0 P;2^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;579^4;575^6;576^6 P;2^0

Jul;Corn;383^0;377^6;381^6 S;0^6

Sep;Corn;391^0;386^2;390^0 S;1^2

Jul;Soybeans;920^2;905^6;916^6 S;7^2

Aug;Soybeans;933^4;919^4;930^0 S;7^4

Jul;BFP Milk;14.29;14.01;14.22 S;0.08

Aug;BFP Milk;14.69;14.52;14.64 S;0.00

Sep;BFP Milk;15.14;14.95;15.05 S;-0.09

Oct;BFP Milk;15.55;15.43;15.53 S;-0.01

Nov;BFP Milk;15.89;15.80;15.85 S;-0.03

Jul;Sugar;13.08;12.85;13.03 S;0.18

Oct;Sugar;13.21;12.99;13.16 S;0.16

Jun;B-Pound;1.3031;1.2908;1.3026 P;-0.0114

Jun;J-Yen;0.92115;0.91405;0.91945 P;-0.00395

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75800;0.75470;0.75620 P;0.00055

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14645;1.14075;1.14445 P;-0.00250

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0123;1.0094;1.0117 P;-0.0017

Jun;US Dollar;96.050;95.665;95.713 P;0.292

Aug;Comex Gold;1298.6;1286.8;1288.9 S;-10.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1304.2;1293.1;1295.2 S;-10.0

Sep;Comex Silver;15.690;15.475;15.489 S;-0.153

Dec;Comex Silver;15.760;15.565;15.579 S;-0.138

Sep;Coffee;109.20;105.75;108.05 S;2.50

Dec;Coffee;111.80;108.45;110.75 S;2.50

Aug;Crude Oil;74.66;73.76;73.89 S;-0.48

