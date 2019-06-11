Aug;Live Cattle;107.075;105.650;106.825 S;0.525

Oct;Live Cattle;108.050;106.375;107.850 S;0.700

Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.000;138.150;138.975 S;-0.775

Oct;Feeder Cattle;140.900;137.675;138.125 S;-1.700

Aug;Lean Hogs;86.425;83.200;84.375 S;-1.825

Oct;Lean Hogs;85.225;81.850;82.975 S;-1.875

Jul;Wheat;518^6;500^2;518^0 S;10^4

Sep;Wheat;522^0;504^0;521^2 S;9^4

Jul;KC Wheat;459^4;441^4;457^4 S;4^4

Sep;KC Wheat;471^6;454^4;470^2 S;4^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;570^6;560^0;569^4 S;1^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;579^4;568^4;578^0 S;0^4

Jul;Corn;430^2;408^2;427^6 S;12^0

Sep;Corn;438^2;416^6;436^2 S;12^2

Jul;Soybeans;863^4;850^2;859^2 S;0^6

Aug;Soybeans;870^0;857^0;866^2 S;1^0

Jul;BFP Milk;16.85;16.72;16.84 S;0.14

Aug;BFP Milk;17.15;17.02;17.15 S;0.10

Sep;BFP Milk;17.39;17.31;17.39 S;0.06

Oct;BFP Milk;17.41;17.34;17.38 S;0.09

Nov;BFP Milk;17.24;17.20;17.24 S;0.04

Jul;Sugar;12.54;12.27;12.54 S;0.14

Oct;Sugar;12.83;12.58;12.83 S;0.13

Jun;B-Pound;1.2736;1.2674;1.2725 S;0.0030

Jun;J-Yen;0.92340;0.91950;0.92215 S;-0.00095

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75615;0.75290;0.75410 S;-0.00100

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13430;1.13070;1.13380 S;0.00150

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0114;1.0069;1.0088 S;-0.0026

Jun;US Dollar;96.860;96.605;96.711 P;-0.056

Aug;Comex Gold;1333.8;1323.6;1331.2 S;1.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1339.2;1329.6;1337.0 S;2.6

Sep;Comex Silver;14.850;14.705;14.815 S;0.082

Dec;Comex Silver;14.960;14.815;14.925 S;0.101

Sep;Coffee;102.95;99.35;99.50 S;-1.65

Dec;Coffee;106.55;103.10;103.25 S;-1.65

Aug;Crude Oil;54.25;53.22;53.52 S;0.04

0
0
0
0
0

