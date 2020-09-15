commodities

 Skip to main content
Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Live Cattle;111.900;110.725;111.575 S;-0.125

Feeder Cattle;142.125;140.950;141.675 S;0.175

Feeder Cattle;143.900;142.350;143.700 S;1.100

Lean Hogs;67.000;65.150;65.700 S;1.075

Lean Hogs;64.675;62.925;63.050 S;-0.525

Wheat;547^0;533^6;538^2 S;-7^4

Wheat;555^6;542^6;547^2 S;-7^2

KC Wheat;475^6;463^2;468^0 S;-5^4

KC Wheat;486^4;474^2;479^0 S;-5^4

MPS Wheat;534^0;522^4;524^2 S;-6^2

MPS Wheat;547^0;536^2;537^4 S;-6^0

Corn;369^4;365^2;366^0 S;-3^4

Corn;378^6;374^6;375^6 S;-3^2

Soybeans;1005^6;990^2;991^4 S;-8^0

Soybeans;1009^6;995^0;995^6 S;-7^4

BFP Milk;16.40;16.26;16.33 S;-0.08

BFP Milk;19.44;18.61;18.67 S;-0.55

BFP Milk;17.85;17.33;17.36 S;-0.30

BFP Milk;16.97;16.47;16.52 S;-0.23

BFP Milk;16.43;16.11;16.13 S;-0.19

Sugar;12.10;11.74;12.08 S;0.32

Sugar;12.73;12.47;12.71 S;0.21

B-Pound;1.2932;1.2821;1.2904 S;0.0035

J-Yen;0.95080;0.94615;0.94930 S;0.00270

Canada Dollar;1.19240;1.18620;1.18765 S;-0.00170

Euro-Currency;1.1077;1.1032;1.1042 S;-0.0004

Swiss Franc;93.185;92.790;93.085 S;0.045

US Dollar;1973.8;1947.7;1958.0 S;0.0

Comex Gold;1982.4;1955.6;1966.2 S;-1.1

Comex Gold;27.545;27.170;27.346 S;0.021

Comex Silver;27.865;27.195;27.464 S;-0.005

Coffee;122.10;117.60;122.20 S;-1.35

Coffee;123.00;115.00;121.80 S;-1.25

Crude Oil;38.57;37.06;38.28 S;1.09

