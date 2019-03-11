Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.050;116.125;116.650 S;-0.525

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.225;141.750;142.300 S;-1.625

Oct;Feeder Cattle;148.075;146.375;147.400 S;-1.125

Aug;Lean Hogs;71.200;68.750;71.025 S;2.100

Oct;Lean Hogs;80.125;78.050;79.950 S;1.775

Jul;Wheat;430^2;428^2;422^2 S;-10^4

Sep;Wheat;441^6;427^0;428^4 S;-11^0

Jul;KC Wheat;0;0;414^2 S;-10^4

Sep;KC Wheat;433^2;418^6;420^2 S;-10^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;0;0;550^6 S;-5^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;555^2;544^0;546^2 S;-3^0

Jul;Corn;357^4;353^0;352^4 S;-2^2

Sep;Corn;367^2;361^4;362^0 S;-2^2

Jul;Soybeans;884^4;878^4;877^6 S;-6^0

Aug;Soybeans;899^0;889^4;890^0 S;-5^6

Jul;BFP Milk;14.84;14.77;14.80 S;0.03

Aug;BFP Milk;15.09;15.01;15.07 S;0.04

Sep;BFP Milk;15.42;15.38;15.41 S;0.00

Oct;BFP Milk;15.90;15.88;15.90 S;0.01

Nov;BFP Milk;16.16;16.14;16.16 S;-0.01

Jul;Sugar;12.47;12.20;12.29 S;0.11

Oct;Sugar;12.67;12.40;12.50 S;0.13

Jun;B-Pound;1.3175;1.2965;1.3019 P;0.0138

Jun;J-Yen;0.90235;0.89890;0.90085 P;-0.00125

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74825;0.74575;0.74725 P;0.00015

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12645;1.12280;1.12500 P;-0.00025

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9937;0.9888;0.9934 P;-0.0036

Jun;US Dollar;97.410;97.125;97.269 P;-0.109

Aug;Comex Gold;1305.6;1297.1;1297.6 S;-7.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1311.2;1303.5;1303.9 S;-7.1

Sep;Comex Silver;15.365;15.225;15.274 S;-0.039

Dec;Comex Silver;15.450;15.320;15.367 S;-0.037

Sep;Coffee;98.25;97.00;97.20 S;-1.30

Dec;Coffee;100.90;99.75;100.00 S;-1.20

Aug;Crude Oil;57.35;56.32;57.12 S;0.68

