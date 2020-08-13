You have permission to edit this article.
Commodities
commodities

Commodities

  • 0

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Live Cattle;110.500;109.500;110.150 S;0.575

Feeder Cattle;145.850;144.600;144.950 S;-0.300

Feeder Cattle;148.400;147.150;147.375 S;-0.575

Lean Hogs;53.825;53.025;53.700 S;0.800

Lean Hogs;52.475;51.500;52.350 S;0.750

Wheat;500^6;489^0;496^6 S;5^4

Wheat;509^6;498^0;506^4 S;6^4

KC Wheat;427^2;416^2;425^0 S;7^2

KC Wheat;438^0;427^2;436^0 S;7^0

MPS Wheat;501^6;492^0;497^0 S;4^6

MPS Wheat;515^0;506^6;511^0 S;4^0

Corn;327^4;314^6;325^2 S;10^6

Corn;340^6;327^4;338^6 S;11^4

Soybeans;910^4;894^6;907^2 S;16^6

Soybeans;899^0;880^4;896^2 S;15^6

BFP Milk;19.81;19.63;19.78 S;0.25

BFP Milk;16.86;16.29;16.59 S;0.30

BFP Milk;17.37;16.84;17.17 S;0.43

BFP Milk;17.07;16.78;17.00 S;0.27

BFP Milk;16.55;16.48;16.51 S;0.16

Sugar;13.14;12.84;13.11 S;0.27

Sugar;13.65;13.40;13.61 S;0.21

B-Pound;1.3127;1.3033;1.3054 S;0.0025

J-Yen;0.93865;0.93440;0.93560 S;-0.00100

Canada Dollar;1.18720;1.17915;1.18065 S;0.00185

Euro-Currency;1.1020;1.0971;1.0989 S;0.0020

Swiss Franc;93.390;92.905;93.317 S;-0.093

US Dollar;1957.4;1916.9;1956.7 S;1.8

Comex Gold;1966.3;1914.9;1961.9 S;8.1

Comex Gold;27.855;25.355;27.718 S;1.131

Comex Silver;28.060;25.550;27.929 S;1.131

Coffee;117.15;111.15;116.20 S;4.15

Coffee;118.95;113.40;118.10 S;3.85

Crude Oil;42.84;42.09;42.24 S;-0.29

