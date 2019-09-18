Aug;Live Cattle;106.200;104.875;106.150 S;0.850

Oct;Live Cattle;112.450;111.325;112.375 S;0.600

Aug;Feeder Cattle;139.900;138.475;139.875 S;0.700

Oct;Feeder Cattle;136.600;134.850;136.300 S;1.250

Aug;Lean Hogs;68.500;66.750;67.800 S;0.125

Oct;Lean Hogs;75.200;73.350;74.825 S;1.275

Jul;Wheat;492^4;481^6;489^4 S;5^2

Sep;Wheat;498^6;488^6;495^6 S;5^0

Jul;KC Wheat;411^0;399^0;409^6 S;7^4

Sep;KC Wheat;424^4;413^4;423^6 S;7^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;514^6;505^2;513^2 S;6^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;529^2;520^6;528^0 S;6^6

Jul;Corn;372^0;365^6;371^2 S;3^2

Sep;Corn;383^2;378^0;382^4 S;2^4

Jul;Soybeans;897^0;886^6;888^6 S;-5^0

Aug;Soybeans;910^4;900^4;902^2 S;-5^0

Jul;BFP Milk;18.29;18.24;18.25 S;-0.02

Aug;BFP Milk;18.84;18.30;18.73 S;-0.26

Sep;BFP Milk;18.18;17.84;18.08 S;-0.04

Oct;BFP Milk;17.40;17.04;17.31 S;-0.03

Nov;BFP Milk;16.79;16.50;16.70 S;0.03

Jul;Sugar;11.07;10.88;11.00 S;0.06

Oct;Sugar;11.07;10.88;11.00 S;0.06

Jun;B-Pound;1.2548;1.2481;1.2506 S;-0.0022

Jun;J-Yen;0.93090;0.92765;0.92865 S;-0.00230

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75705;0.75220;0.75310 S;-0.00260

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11480;1.10850;1.11035 S;-0.00480

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0151;1.0091;1.0104 S;-0.0048

Jun;US Dollar;98.270;97.750;97.819 P;0.371

Aug;Comex Gold;1519.5;1490.7;1515.8 S;-17.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1525.8;1497.8;1522.2 S;-19.4

Sep;Comex Silver;18.120;17.580;17.919 S;-0.455

Dec;Comex Silver;18.190;17.740;18.052 S;-0.464

Sep;Coffee;101.90;100.10;100.35 S;0.00

Dec;Coffee;105.50;103.75;103.95 S;0.00

Aug;Crude Oil;59.27;57.58;58.04 S;-1.10

