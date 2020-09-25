commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Live Cattle;112.500;111.300;111.400 S;-0.875
Feeder Cattle;142.325;140.250;140.325 S;-1.950
Feeder Cattle;142.500;140.075;140.150 S;-2.200
Lean Hogs;72.000;68.900;71.750 S;2.275
Lean Hogs;64.850;62.250;64.425 S;1.150
Wheat;552^4;543^6;544^2 S;-5^4
Wheat;560^0;551^0;551^4 S;-5^4
KC Wheat;486^0;474^6;475^2 S;-7^6
KC Wheat;496^2;485^0;485^2 S;-8^2
MPS Wheat;536^2;529^0;529^6 S;-5^0
MPS Wheat;548^0;540^0;542^4 S;-4^6
Corn;367^4;363^0;365^2 S;1^6
Corn;375^6;371^4;373^2 S;1^0
Soybeans;1008^0;995^2;1002^4 S;2^4
Soybeans;1011^0;998^6;1006^2 S;3^0
BFP Milk;16.35;16.31;16.35 S;0.02
BFP Milk;18.90;18.22;18.88 S;0.70
BFP Milk;18.66;18.06;18.53 S;0.51
BFP Milk;17.67;17.18;17.55 S;0.32
BFP Milk;16.85;16.65;16.82 S;0.23
Sugar;13.03;12.83;13.00 S;0.16
Sugar;13.54;13.38;13.51 S;0.14
B-Pound;1.2811;1.2690;1.2735 S;0.0002
J-Yen;0.95100;0.94690;0.94780 S;-0.00160
Canada Dollar;1.17040;1.16305;1.16415 S;-0.00320
Euro-Currency;1.0833;1.0781;1.0790 S;-0.0022
Swiss Franc;94.795;94.225;94.394 P;0.206
US Dollar;1870.6;1846.0;1857.8 S;-8.7
Comex Gold;1879.3;1854.1;1866.3 S;-7.9
Comex Gold;22.980;22.730;23.017 S;-0.138
Comex Silver;23.415;22.520;23.093 S;-0.061
Coffee;114.30;110.85;113.65 S;2.50
Coffee;115.85;112.60;115.20 S;2.35
Crude Oil;40.64;39.71;40.25 S;-0.04
